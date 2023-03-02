Open in App
Seaside Park, NJ
See more from this location?
TAPinto.net

Another Dead Whale Washes Ashore in Seaside Park

By Pat Sharkey and Kaitlyn DeBarth,

6 days ago

TOMS RIVER—U.S. Rep. Chris Smith today issued the following statement in response to another dead whale that washed ashore in Seaside Park in his congressional district earlier this morning:

“At least 18 dead whales and dolphins have washed ashore or been sighted in our area in the past three months.  Anyone who lives at the Jersey Shore knows that these alarming deaths are unprecedented and likely indicative of a larger environmental problem.

How much longer will the Biden Administration and Governor Murphy continue to play politics and ignore the extensive calls from me, local residents, fishermen and other stakeholders for a thorough and transparent investigation into this blatant environmental crisis?

The letters I wrote to the Biden Administration weeks ago urging an immediate pause to all offshore wind activity until ecological safety can be assured continue to remain unanswered.

I will not let up until my constituents get the answers they deserve.”

Smith noted that he is speaking with his colleagues in Congress to advance his bill requiring an investigation into the environmental review process for the offshore wind projects.

“I have already spoken with Natural Resources Committee Chairman Bruce Westerman and Energy and Commerce Committee Chair Cathy McMorris Rodger,” said Smith. “Congress must pass my legislation—HR 1056—to require an independent investigation into the approval process and environmental impacts of these projects before it’s too late.”

“The scale and speed of these fast-tracked offshore wind developments—with thousands of turbines slated to be installed—calls into question whether due diligence was done to investigate their effect on the environment, fisheries, tourism, and other critical factors that make our Jersey Shore the unique treasure that it is,” said Smith, who spoke at the Save the Whales rally in Point Pleasant Beach last Sunday.

“The fact that these whale deaths are occurring concurrently with the ongoing sound surveys and the underwater noise generated by acoustic vessels—even before construction and pile driving begin—cannot be ignored,” Smith said

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iv3WY_0l5G2HIe00

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Innovative Biotechnology Company Set to Call Jersey City Home
Jersey City, NJ7 hours ago
Meals on Wheels of Ocean County Receives Special Proclamation from Stafford Mayor and Council
Stafford, CT4 hours ago
U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger to Hold Town Hall Meeting in Jersey City
Jersey City, NJ7 hours ago
Registration for Jersey City Summer Camp to Open March 20
Jersey City, NJ7 hours ago
Bayonne to Seek $1 Million Grant to Protect Firefighters
Bayonne, NJ1 day ago
Camden's Biggest Employers Put Few City Residents to Work
Camden, NJ18 hours ago
Andrew Gitto Promoted to Scotch Plains Police Sergeant, Sworn in at Township Council Meeting Tuesday
Scotch Plains, NJ10 hours ago
East Brunswick Public Library: Mayor Cohen Clears the Air About Unfounded Asbestos Concerns
East Brunswick, NJ1 day ago
Newark Trio Charged in 2019 Jersey City Murder
Jersey City, NJ14 hours ago
TOWNSHIP OF MILLBURN ESSEX COUNTY, NEW JERSEY NOTICE TO BIDDERS
Millburn, NJ5 hours ago
Help Wanted: City of Bayonne Seeks Summer Staff
Bayonne, NJ7 hours ago
Asbury Park Housing Authority to use HUD funding to complete property improvements
Asbury Park, NJ1 day ago
Deadly Crash in Hillside
Hillside, NJ2 days ago
A Delicious Milestone. Hoboken Shelter Serves 3 Millionth Meal to Local Resident in Need
Hoboken, NJ2 days ago
Neon Sign Inside Union Pharmacy Causes Fire
Union, NJ2 days ago
Volunteer to Become an Auxiliary Police Officer in Plainfield
Plainfield, NJ1 day ago
Kenilworth Fire Department and Rescue Squad Highlight Female EMT’s & Firefighters on International Women’s Day
Kenilworth, NJ12 hours ago
Jersey City Officials Consider New Rules on Growing Cannabis Industry
Jersey City, NJ7 hours ago
Bordentown Township Police Detail Recent Arrests
Bordentown, NJ2 days ago
Construction Begins on ‘The Alice,’ 125-Unit Luxury Apartment Project at Terhune and North Harrison
Princeton, NJ5 hours ago
Kenilworth Senior Citizen Calendar for March
Kenilworth, NJ18 hours ago
Carteret Man Gunned Down Outside Newark Bodega
Newark, NJ2 days ago
St. Baldrick's Returns to Hoboken This Weekend
Hoboken, NJ2 days ago
Wednesday, March 8: Road Closures in Plainfield
Plainfield, NJ1 day ago
Why I Ride - Alyssa Hammer
Berkeley Heights, NJ17 hours ago
Voice Your Opinion About Downtown Camden Development
Camden, NJ1 day ago
Princeton Future/Princeton Library Workshop Seeks Community Input on Mobility Issues
Princeton, NJ1 hour ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy