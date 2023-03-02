Open in App
Nutley, NJ
Carnicella Among Honorees for 2023 Nutley - Belleville Columbus Day Parade

By John Lee,

6 days ago

NUTLEY, NJ - The Nutley Belleville Columbus Day Parade Committee announced the 2023 Honorees of the 41st Annual Columbus Day Parade at a Meet and Greet held at Mamma Vittoria on Monday, February 27, 2023.

The 2023 Honorees are:

Cavalieres Maria and Vincenzo DiPaolo – Grand Marshals

Lifetime Achievement – Elisabetta Calello

Italian Heritage Award – Dennis A. Genuario

Italian Business Leader Award – Renee Frescia Cahill

Nutley Italian Man of the Year – Daniel A. Carnicella

Nutley Italian Woman of the Year – Linda Monterosa

Belleville Italian Man of the Year – Peter E. Caggiano

Belleville Italian Woman of the Year – Frances H. Bacardi

Renaissance Woman – Charla Macaluso

Renaissance Men – Eric J. Lavin

Community Excellence Award – Matthew Tyahla

The 41st  Annual Parade will take place on Sunday, October 8, 2023 starting at 12:30 p.m. at the Belleville High School.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30ulaR_0l5G2GPv00

