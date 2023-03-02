Carnicella Among Honorees for 2023 Nutley - Belleville Columbus Day Parade

NUTLEY, NJ - The Nutley Belleville Columbus Day Parade Committee announced the 2023 Honorees of the 41st Annual Columbus Day Parade at a Meet and Greet held at Mamma Vittoria on Monday, February 27, 2023.
The 2023 Honorees are:
Cavalieres Maria and Vincenzo DiPaolo – Grand Marshals
Lifetime Achievement – Elisabetta Calello
Italian Heritage Award – Dennis A. Genuario
Italian Business Leader Award – Renee Frescia Cahill
Nutley Italian Man of the Year – Daniel A. Carnicella
Nutley Italian Woman of the Year – Linda Monterosa
Belleville Italian Man of the Year – Peter E. Caggiano
Belleville Italian Woman of the Year – Frances H. Bacardi
Renaissance Woman – Charla Macaluso
Renaissance Men – Eric J. Lavin
Community Excellence Award – Matthew Tyahla
The 41st Annual Parade will take place on Sunday, October 8, 2023 starting at 12:30 p.m. at the Belleville High School.
