Carnicella Among Honorees for 2023 Nutley - Belleville Columbus Day Parade

NUTLEY, NJ - The Nutley Belleville Columbus Day Parade Committee announced the 2023 Honorees of the 41st Annual Columbus Day Parade at a Meet and Greet held at Mamma Vittoria on Monday, February 27, 2023.

The 2023 Honorees are:

Cavalieres Maria and Vincenzo DiPaolo – Grand Marshals

Lifetime Achievement – Elisabetta Calello

Italian Heritage Award – Dennis A. Genuario

Italian Business Leader Award – Renee Frescia Cahill

Nutley Italian Man of the Year – Daniel A. Carnicella

Nutley Italian Woman of the Year – Linda Monterosa

Belleville Italian Man of the Year – Peter E. Caggiano

Belleville Italian Woman of the Year – Frances H. Bacardi

Renaissance Woman – Charla Macaluso

Renaissance Men – Eric J. Lavin

Community Excellence Award – Matthew Tyahla

The 41st Annual Parade will take place on Sunday, October 8, 2023 starting at 12:30 p.m. at the Belleville High School.



