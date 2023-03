A day in the life of a plumber

Woodfin plumbers say they enjoy problem solving and having the opportunity to work with a great team. Photo provided by Woodfin - Your Home Team

Service : These are general plumbing calls like faucets, toilets, tank-style water heater repair/replacements, water piping repair, gas line repair, gas log cleaning, troubleshooting, and repair. Often visiting 4-5 sites per day.

Common plumbing problems

Water leaks

Hydronic issues (think: heaters and radiators)

Faucet repair/replacement

Toilet issues

Garbage disposals

Clogged drains

And more

You enjoy problem-solving

You are already skilled and well-versed in another trade — this is a trade that is never too late to learn.

Benefits of working for Woodfin

Did you know? There are 261,194+ plumbers currently employed in the United States, and March 11 marks World Plumbing Day to celebrate the essential role plumbers play in our communities.

The plumbing industry is in high-demand, and Woodfin - Your Home Team has the details to give us a look inside the trade.

A Woodfin plumbing technician's day starts at 7:45 a.m. The workload is usually steady, but it depends on what side of the department they work on, service or installation.

Q: What is the wildest thing you have seen on a plumbing call?

"I once got a call for a clogged toilet. I tried to remove the toilet that was in a half bath by a first-floor window. When I tried to lift the toilet, it would not come up from the floor. Finally, I was able to get it off the floor. I found an entire root system had grown and attached itself to the bottom of the toilet." - Gene Hurt, Woodfin Plumbing Supervisor

Q: Is a career in plumbing for me? If so, what are the next steps?

Most people that choose to be in the plumbing trade usually enjoy problem-solving. It's also a good choice if you are already skilled and well-versed in another trade — this is a trade that is never too late to learn.

The next step would be to enroll in a trade school and find an apprenticeship (which Woodfin offers).

"Woodfin is a company that values you as an employee. Whether a technician is new or has been here for 30+ years, we all make sure to take pride in our work and hold all our technicians to the same standard," says Randy Melton, Woodfin Plumbing Supervisor.

Woodfin offers apprenticeships and employs mid-level and senior technicians in a positive environment with a solid customer base, offering a competitive salary and benefits.