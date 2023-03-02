4-star EDGE Booker Pickett sets visit to Texas

Booker Pickett (Chad Simmons/On3)

Tampa (Fla.) Wharton four-star EDGE Booker Pickett is visiting Texas this weekend. He announced the news Thursday morning on Twitter.

Pickett is the No. 87 overall prospect and No. 9 edge in the 2024 cycle, according to the On3 Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He is also the No. 14 player in Florida.

The 6-foot-4, 201-pound Pickett holds several Power Five offers and the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine currently has Miami as the favorite to land a commitment from Pickett at 50%.

Pickett released his list of top 8 schools in early February and Texas did not make the cut at the time. This will be his first visit to Austin.

For more Texas recruiting intel, check out Inside Texas.

Texas currently has the No. 17 recruiting class in the 2024 cycle with two commitments. They include four-star athlete Hunter Moddon and three-star quarterback Trey Owens.

The Longhorns finished the 2023 recruiting cycle with the No. 3 class in the country. They signed four five-star players including the No. 1 player in the country Arch Manning.

Booker Pickett currently has an On3 NIL Valuation of 110K. The On3 NIL Valuation is the industry’s leading index that sets high school and college athletes’ projected annual value (PAV). The NIL valuation does not act as a tracker of the value of NIL deals an athlete has completed to date. It rather signifies an athlete’s value at a certain moment in time.