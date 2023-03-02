4-star EDGE Booker Pickett sets visit to Texas

Tampa (Fla.) Wharton four-star EDGE Booker Pickett is visiting Texas this weekend. He announced the news Thursday morning on Twitter.
Pickett is the No. 87 overall prospect and No. 9 edge in the 2024 cycle, according to the On3 Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He is also the No. 14 player in Florida.
Booker Pickett currently has an On3 NIL Valuation of 110K. The On3 NIL Valuation is the industry’s leading index that sets high school and college athletes’ projected annual value (PAV). The NIL valuation does not act as a tracker of the value of NIL deals an athlete has completed to date. It rather signifies an athlete’s value at a certain moment in time.
