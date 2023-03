abc7amarillo.com

'Fugitive of the Week' wanted for endangering a child after girl tests positive for meth By Jamie Burch, ABC 7 News, 6 days ago

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The Amarillo Crime Stoppers "Fugitive of the Week" is wanted for endangering a child after her daughter tested positive for meth. ...