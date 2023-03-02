3 Kentucky MBB signees named to Naismith All-America Teams

A total of 30 high school players — ranging from sophomores to seniors — made up this year’s All-Americans. Along with Wagner and Edwards, the First Team was filled out by sophomore Cameron Boozer and seniors Isaiah Collier (Southern California) and Ron Holland (Texas).
Edwards, Wagner, and Bradshaw are just three of five impressive recruits signed with Kentucky for this cycle. They’ll join five-star combo guard Robert Dillingham and four-star combo guard Reed Sheppard in Lexington for the 2023-24 season, who were both left off the Naismith All-American rosters.
Wagner’s father, Dajuan Wagner, was named the Naismith High School Boys Players of the Year back in 2001. Wagner and Edwards will be considered for the 2023 Player of the Year title.
