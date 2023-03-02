3 Kentucky MBB signees named to Naismith All-America Teams

Photos via On3

Kentucky’s incoming recruiting class continues to rake in the accolades.

On Wednesday, it was announced by the Naismith Trophy that three future Wildcats were named to the Boy’s High School All-America Teams. Five-star wing Justin Edwards and five-star combo guard DJ Wagner were tabbed to the First Team while five-star center Aaron Bradshaw made the Third Team. All three are considered among the top six prospects in the class of 2023 player rankings, according to On3.

A total of 30 high school players — ranging from sophomores to seniors — made up this year’s All-Americans. Along with Wagner and Edwards, the First Team was filled out by sophomore Cameron Boozer and seniors Isaiah Collier (Southern California) and Ron Holland (Texas).

Edwards, Wagner, and Bradshaw are just three of five impressive recruits signed with Kentucky for this cycle. They’ll join five-star combo guard Robert Dillingham and four-star combo guard Reed Sheppard in Lexington for the 2023-24 season, who were both left off the Naismith All-American rosters.

Wagner’s father, Dajuan Wagner, was named the Naismith High School Boys Players of the Year back in 2001. Wagner and Edwards will be considered for the 2023 Player of the Year title.