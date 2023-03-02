Open in App
Spring Valley, CA
ABC 10 News KGTV

2 drivers involved in suspected road rage incident, crash on SR-125

By Jermaine Ong,

6 days ago
SPRING VALLEY, Calif. (KGTV) – Two drivers were involved in a suspected road rage incident that resulted in a crash on state Route 125 in Spring Valley Wednesday night.

The collision involving a black sedan and silver SUV was reported just before 11:30 p.m. on northbound SR-125, near Troy Street, according to the California Highway Patrol.

According to the CHP, a roadway confrontation took place between two drivers, and it involved brake-checking, one of the vehicles cutting off the other, and an eventual collision.

In the crash, the silver SUV ended up on an embankment while the black car sustained front-end damage.

Responding paramedics treated both drivers at scene, but neither driver was transported to the hospital.

As of early Thursday morning, CHP officers were still trying to sort out how the incident unfolded.

