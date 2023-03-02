Hershey's under fire for using transgender woman in International Women's Day promo

# B oycottHershey's trended No. 1 on Twitter Thursday after the chocolate giant featured a transgender woman in its International Women's Day promotion.

Fae Johnstone, a biological male who identifies as female, is one of the five women at the center of a Canadian advertising video promoting Hershey's SHE bar.

Reintroduced on March 1, the SHE bar is intended to "shine a light on the women and girls who inspire us every day."



Johnstone, an LGBT advocate, was featured in the Canadian promotion and used the platform to push for an "authentic" world.

"We can create a world where everyone is able to live in public space as their honest and authentic selves," Johnstone said in the promotional video.

Hershey's having a transgender woman as a premiere face of its International Women's Day campaign has caused a severe backlash on social media.

"To celebrate International Women’s Day- Hersheys uses a MAN in their advert to advertise their new women’s chocolate range 'Her For She,'" one Twitter user tweeted.



"This is a true insult to women! International Women’s Day is about celebrating the achievements of women not MEN!"

".@Hersheys embraces misogyny," according to another user.



"You get the feeling that these companies *always* despised women," another tweeted.



"[They] were just waiting for the right moment to stick it to us. Here's the thing about real women, @Hersheys: We have long memories."