Fallen Buffalo firefighter identified by department

Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - The Buffalo Fire Department has identified the firefighter killed in Wednesday's four-alarm fire at 745 Main Street as 37-year-old Jason Arno.

Arno was a three-year member of the department and was assigned to Engine 2, which was one of the first engines to respond to the massive fire in the Theatre District.

"Just a bright young man with everything in front of him," said Buffalo Fire Commissioner William Renaldo during a press briefing on Thursday. "Just was married over the summer, has a three-year-old girl at home. Just the whole future in front of him, and was an exemplar firefighter and employee. So just a great all-around person. No one ever had anything negative to say about firefighter Arno."

Arno's body was recovered from the brick commercial building several hours after he was reported missing following an emergency evacuation order early on in the four-alarm fire. Renaldo said Wednesday that Arno was 30-40 feet inside when there was a partial collapse of the building.

“We don’t know exactly how he passed. We do know he was in that immediate collapse zone,” Renaldo said. “There was a mayday called and the rest of our firefighters, the rescue personnel that were on scene, had to evacuate the building immediately. And unfortunately, they weren’t able to retrieve him at the time.”

The fire may have been smoldering for some time before anyone noticed, Renaldo said, and is believed to have sparked an explosive backdraft that knocked firefighters who were outside the building off their feet. Video shows flames shooting from the ground floor of the building and a sudden backdraft that sent debris flying and enveloped fire crews in a cloud of ash.

“If a fire is smoldering for a certain amount of time and oxygen is introduced abruptly, it’s basically sucked into the building and blown back,” Renaldo said.

The cause remains under investigation, but Renaldo said workers were using blowtorches on the building’s exterior before the fire and that heat may have transferred through brick or mortar and ignited paper or other combustibles inside. The building, which housed a theatrical costumes shop, was unoccupied when the fire started, Renaldo said.

“A father, a husband, a son, a brother and a friend. Our deepest condolences to his family and those that loved him and those that knew him,” the Buffalo firefighters' union said in a post on social media. “We, the proud firefighters of the City of Buffalo will honor our fallen.”

As for how Renaldo and Mayor Byron Brown feel that Arno should be remembered, both agree it should be as he was, a hero.

"He was a brave, committed firefighter. He went into this job with his eyes wide-open to serve the citizens of Buffalo, and he's to be commended for that. He's gonna be honored for that," Renaldo said.

"We want the community to know that certainly with our firefighters every day, they put on that uniform and respond to a call. They are putting their lives on the line," added Mayor Brown on Thursday. "They don't necessarily know what they're going to find, what they're going to get into when they get there, but when the call comes in, they go, they respond. They want to do a good job for the community. So he was a hero. We want the community to remember him in that way."

Brown requested that city landmarks be lit in red in Arno's honor beginning Thursday. City flags were flying at half-staff.

As for future services for Arno, Renaldo says those details are still being worked on, but he will receive full honors from the City of Buffalo.

"We're working with Local 282 right now. Right now it looks like it may be sometime next week, maybe later next week, but we're working with the family to see what their needs are, and what they would like to see," Renaldo said. "We're going to make sure we meet those needs."

----------

The investigation into the fire at 745 Main Street continues into Thursday, as crews that were working on the emergency demolition of the building have ceased the process for the time being. Renaldo says fire investigators and city officials continue to look into the scene with the help of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

Emergency demolition of the building commenced on Wednesday to allow for contractors and fire crews to be able to reach some additional hot spots in the structure. There is no timetable as to when demolition work will resume on sight.

In addition, Renaldo says Main Street and some surrounding side streets will remained closed until the structure has been taken down and cleared. He adds there likely will be some gates added in the vicinity to keep anyone from going beyond the tape line in place.

As for the local firefighters and other first responders who were on site on Wednesday, grief counseling and services continue to be made to anyone who requests them.

Renaldo also confirms at this time the firefighters of Engine 2 remain out of service until further notice.