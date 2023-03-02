Open in App
New York City, NY
See more from this location?
Gothamist

Meet the woman who helped rescue an alligator from Prospect Park

By Kerry Shaw,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uZLBw_0l5Frox600
Sergeant Judith Velosky in Prospect Park.

When Sergeant Judith Velosky showed up to work in Prospect Park one Sunday last month, she did not expect to rescue an alligator.

Velosky is one of the city’s 95 Urban Park Rangers, a decades-old agency within the city’s parks department, that aims to maintain a safe environment for human visitors and animal residents.

She was having coffee in her office, a no-frills cottage tucked behind a dog run and the Prospect Park Tennis Center, when an unusual alert came over her radio: two maintenance workers had been startled by an alligator at the lake.

Velosky jumped into her green van and rushed down to the lake.

By the time she arrived, one of her colleagues had trapped the animal in a snare pole, which looks like a metal lasso. Wearing her park-issued gloves, Velosky and another parks staffer lifted the animal into a crate. The hardest part wasn’t holding a nearly 5-foot long alligator; it was getting the tail inside. She had to wind it around to fit.

Since that morning , the animal has been named “Godzilla” and is recuperating and receiving care at the Bronx Zoo. Godzilla has a lot of recovering to do: Zoo staff discovered it had swallowed a bathtub stopper and weighs just half of what it should.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cte1q_0l5Frox600

On a chilly afternoon two weeks after the alligator incident, Velosky was back by the lake, where geese were honking and an occasional swan glided across the water.

She said her memory of the morning was a blur; autopilot kicks in whenever she does an animal rescue, which is about once a week.

In her 13 years on the job, Velosky — a mother of two — has saved some of the city’s swans, chickens, guinea pigs and a variety of other woodland critters. Birds regularly injure themselves flying into windows. Raccoons sometimes fall out of trees or get dumped in the park. Once someone handed her a pig. But an alligator? That was a first.

NYC’s Urban Park Rangers program was founded in 1979 under Mayor Ed Koch. A New York Times headline at the time proclaimed the rangers “a force for order.” The previous year, vandalism had cost the city’s parks around $2 million – roughly $9 million in today’s dollars .

Today, rangers serve a variety of functions: Part law enforcement, part tour guide, part animal control officer. They are easily identifiable by their uniforms, which include a felt Smoky-the-bear-style hat most of the year. (They wear a straw hat in summer months.)

Rita McMahon, director of the Wild Bird Fund, which cares for some of the parks’ injured birds, said the rangers are “dedicated partners” in caring for the city’s wildlife.

Rangers patrol the parks to ensure folks obey the rules. They don’t carry guns but they do pack pepper spray, handcuffs and a baton. Velosky said she’s never had to use those tools, and that rangers focus on “enforcement through education.”

Velosky, a former potter with a fine arts degree, made a career switch to become a ranger a little more than a decade ago. She liked the idea of a steady job where she’d be outside every day.

The best part of her work, said Velosky, is helping people discover the joy and wonder of the outdoors.

Along those lines, park rangers organize archery classes , canoeing trips, afterschool programs and more. In the summer, they host overnight camping in all five boroughs.

“It's only Prospect Park. It's not Yosemite,” said Velosky. “But they're so excited to be a part of a ranger program and to get that experience.”

Despite her love of nature — and unlike many Brooklyn residents — she can’t unwind at Prospect Park on her days off; it’s too hard to relax when she’s always thinking about the park. Instead, she opts for the Rockaways.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New York City, NY newsLocal New York City, NY
Should NYC compost its tons of dog poop? One neighborhood is trying it.
New York City, NY2 days ago
Listen: George Santos eviction tapes show him begging to feed pet fish, mulling public assistance
New York City, NY1 day ago
Extra Extra: Does this water taste funny to you?
New York City, NY10 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Bronx man convicted for 2017 killing of fire department EMT
Bronx, NY6 hours ago
New Yorkers in NYC’s poorest neighborhoods face higher housing discrimination, analysis finds
New York City, NY10 hours ago
Prospect Park loop to get fresh asphalt, redesign for pedestrians and cyclists
Brooklyn, NY1 day ago
Upper West Side votes against proposed rest stop for delivery workers at 72nd Street
New York City, NY8 hours ago
Coney Island community confronts casino proposal
Brooklyn, NY2 days ago
With an absentee corporate landlord, Upper Manhattan tenants unite to demand repairs
New York City, NY20 hours ago
Extra Extra: Some new ideas for how to take down all this scaffolding
New York City, NY1 day ago
Early Addition: New York Republicans want to prevent George Santos from profiting off his notoriety
New York City, NY16 hours ago
1 dead after wall collapses onto construction workers in SoHo
Manhattan, NY1 day ago
Extra Extra: If enough stars align, the shuttered Hooters on 7th Avenue could reopen as the new Madison Square Garden
New York City, NY2 days ago
How much should it cost to use an NYC street? A bill on outdoor dining is set to decide.
New York City, NY19 hours ago
MTA relaunches station manager program to clean up NYC subway stations
New York City, NY10 hours ago
Where to celebrate Purim in NYC: A guide to the city’s parties, carnivals and more
New York City, NY4 days ago
Early Addition: Newark was briefly 'sister cities' with a non-existent Indian state invented by a wanted fugitive
New York City, NY2 days ago
Exploding e-scooter battery sets off massive fire, 'extraordinary damage' in Bronx supermarket
Bronx, NY3 days ago
City Council speaker seeks to expand guaranteed income for New Yorkers in need
New York City, NY16 hours ago
Extra Extra: Did someone shortchange this East Hampton 'honor-system' egg stand?
New York City, NY5 days ago
More transit discounts, more housing, more pools: NYC Council speaker unveils vision in State of the City
New York City, NY8 hours ago
NYC schools turn to screen-based learning ahead of state tests
New York City, NY1 day ago
NJ cemetery may have remains of enslaved people. A slaveholder's descendent hopes to prove it
Cedar Grove, NJ2 days ago
Robbery at Bronx bodega and shooting at UES deli thought to be linked, police say
Bronx, NY4 days ago
Overdoses of two men leaving Manhattan gay bars last spring found to be homicides
Manhattan, NY4 days ago
Mayor Adams creates 24/7 arrival center to handle migrants as numbers swell
New York City, NY1 day ago
Lawyers for some South Asian voters argue the time to fix NYC Council district lines is now
New York City, NY18 hours ago
Early Addition: The best part of waking up is an orange in your shower
New York City, NY5 days ago
Mayor Adams’ ‘special assistant’ owes city $55K for campaign finance violations, lawsuit says
New York City, NY21 hours ago
Extra Extra: The tacky legal weed shop for yuppies?
New York City, NY6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy