Dedication to the defensive end propels Saints to Cookeville

The seeds of Briarcrest’s run to the Division 2-AA boys basketball state semifinals were planted in what was their worst defeat of the season.

Granted “worst” is a relative turn for this bunch. Briarcrest has lost just twice all year, one of which came to a good Germantown High team in the title game of the 901 Tournament of Champions on Jan. 2. The second was the one that galled them.

Briarcrest lost to MUS, 56-52, on Jan. 20. It was the only defeat the Saints suffered in region play and came on a night when the Owls — a good-shooting team anyway — made 11 3-pointers and shot nearly 41 percent from behind the arc.

“That loss was bad, obviously,” said junior guard Cooper Haynes. “And coach (John) Harrington made it clear how bad that loss was. Watching film on that game, we knew that defense would get us a long way after we had played bad in that game.”

Haynes and company learned their lessons well. Briarcrest held MUS to just 24.4% shooting overall and a mere 29 points in the rematch two weeks later. And they’ve defended well against everyone else, which is the primary reason they have a strong chance to win the program’s first state championship since 2019.

Briarcrest (32-2) will face Nashville Montgomery Bell Academy in the semis Friday at 1:30 p.m. at Tennessee Tech’s Hooper Eblen Center in Cookeville.

“Offensively, throughout the year, we knew we were pretty good,” said Harrington, whose team is in the final four for the first time in three seasons. “We have a bunch of guys who can score baskets and do different things and get mismatches ... (but) after that (first MUS) game, defensively we’ve been a different team.

“We’ve guarded without fouling; we’ve moved our feet so much better. Our bigs have gotten better on perimeter defense and Cooper and (point guard) Jaye (Nash) have done an excellent job of being not only two of your better players offensively but also defensively.”

Added senior Max Carroll, an effective post defender despite often giving up a couple of inches in height, “Really, we just have to play team defense. We play a gap-style defense; you’ve got to be in the gaps and also helpside. That really helps the person guarding the ball.

“The scoring is going to be there; we’ve just got to lock in on defense from here on out.”

Guarding the ball has gotten the Saints this far. But putting the ball in the basket is what most of the faithful come to see. Briarcrest is getting the job done there as well.

They were ruthlessly efficient in their quarterfinal victory over Nashville Christ Presbyterian Academy on Feb. 25, scoring a season-high 91 points and winning by 30. Haynes went 6 of 8 from 3-point range en route to a 24-point effort in that one and junior Nash — the team’s highest-recruited player — handed out an amazing 16 assists to go along with 15 points.

“I’m just mad it’s over,” said Haynes, reflecting on how well his team performed last week.

Heading into the season, Briarcrest knew exactly what it had in those two. Haynes began getting quality varsity minutes as an eighth-grader and barring any unforeseen developments, he and Nash will have started well over 100 games together by the time they graduate.

But Briarcrest wouldn’t be where it is without two key additions. The first is 6-9 Jacob Gazzo, an Ole Miss signee who transferred in from McComb, Mississippi for his senior year.

Gazzo’s year nearly ended before it began; while going for a dunk during a summer game, his momentum carried him over backwards and he landed hard on his neck and back. Permanent damage — even paralysis — was a real concern but Gazzo worked his way back in time to join the team after only missing a few games.

Since then, he’s been arguably the most effective big man in the area, averaging over 17 points per game and using his soft hands, sense of positioning and touch at the rim to shoot over 60% from the floor. Gazzo led the Saints with 27 in the CPA victory.

“I’ll be honest; we’re playing him in the wrong position,” said Harrington. “And that shows how much he’s sacrificed for the team. He’s an excellent 3-point shooter; when you see him in college, he will shoot more 3s than inside the 3-point line. And at 6-9, that’s going to cause some issues.”

Another key component in the team’s run is a freshman, Fred Smith Jr. He began the year as a reserve — albeit a primary one — but worked his way into the starting line-up around New Year when Carroll was fulfilling his all-star football commitments and dealing with an injury.

Smith had 13 points in the CPA victory and at 6-7, he give Briarcrest even more size and versatility in the paint. The local class of 2026 is filled with talented players and Smith has the potential to be right at the top when it’s all said and done.

“He is an x-factor,” Harrington said. “You think sometimes he might be the fifth wheel out there but he’s got such great hands and is such an elite scorer around the basket. Offensively, he plays the high post and a lot of stuff goes through him with the hand-offs, the ball screens and rolls.

“The Coopers and the Jayes can score 25 a game like they had to do last year but now we have mismatches with Gazzo and with Fred.”

It’s going to be a tall order — pun intended — for Friday’s opponent. MBA does have a skilled big man in 6-5 senior Joshua Roberts and can also boast one of the state’s most dynamic athletes in Marcel Reed, who is heading to Texas A&M to play quarterback.

There’s plenty of knowledge on the bench too; the Big Red is coached by former Vanderbilt standout Kevin Anglin.

The other side of the bracket features Knoxville Webb and Brentwood Academy and if the form book holds, it will be Briarcrest and BA in Saturday’s final. Simply getting there, however, won’t be good enough for Briarcrest.

“We’ve got this great record but the record means nothing without a state championship,” Haynes said. “We’ve been preaching that. The job’s not finished.”