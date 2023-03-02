Artists from all over the world are gathering at the La Quinta Art Celebration starting Thursday, to show off and sell their work.

200 artists are participating in the event. Much of the art varies from 2D Mixed Media & Digital Art, 3D Mixed Media, Ceramics, Drawing and pastel and Printmaking, Fiber, Glass, Jewelry, Painting, Photography, Sculpture, and Wood.

It will be from March 2-5 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. This year, tickets cost $25 and give you access to the celebration on all four days.

The celebration is at the La Quinta Civic Center.

This is the first La Quinta Art Celebration of the year. The second is called La Quinta Art Celebration ENCORE which happens in November.

The post Art comes to the La Quinta Civic Center appeared first on KESQ .