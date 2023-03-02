VIDEO: See Goat That Was Born With One Eye

(Photo by NATASHA SIOSS via Getty Images)

A rare cyclops baby goat has left both farmers and social media users baffled, the video of the bizarre animal making the rounds online with most assuming it’s nothing more than a hoax. The goat born with one eye, however, is very much real.

As National Geographic reported, the unusual birth took place in a village in Assam, India, back in 2017. The little black goat has a rare condition called cyclopia, named after the giant cyclopes of Greek mythology.

The rare condition occurs when toxins or genetic defects prevent the brain of the baby animal (or human) from separating into two hemispheres, resulting in the improper division of the eyes into two cavities. It affects roughly 1 in 16,000 animal births and 1 in 200 miscarried human fetuses.

Typically, complications from cyclopia result in extremely short lives for the animals born with the condition. The nose and mouth are often either missing or not functional. Sometimes, the nose grows inside the mouth, causing the animal to suffocate shortly after birth.

Because of this, veterinarians warned the farmer that his goat with one eye would likely live a very short life, possibly mere hours. The goat, however, defied the odds, not only surviving but gaining a rather large social media fanbase.

According to its owner, Mukhuri Das, the goat is a gift from god, explaining to National Geographic that he believes the goat will “bring luck to his home.”

Another Baby Goat With One Eye Makes Waves Online

The average goat lives somewhere between 8-14 years, depending on the breed. It’s been six years since the birth of Mukhuri Das’ miracle goat, but it’s unclear if the little cyclops is still living. The rare condition might have affected its lifespan, though it didn’t result in the goat’s death at birth.

Now, a new goat with one eye is making waves online, this one born in Thailand just this week. The cyclops kid came into the world Monday, delivered at the Farmsook Homestay, an agritourism destination.

Like Das’ one-eyed goat, this little cyclops has thus far defied the odds as well. According to farm owner Suparat Jitlang, she heard the mama goat, Nang Kroh, give birth around 8 am.

Venturing out to the stables to check on her newest resident, the farmer was shocked to find a tiny goat with one eye and no nose. “I was so surprised,” she said, per The Mirror. “I’ve been raising goats for a long time, but it’s the first time I’ve encountered one like this.”

Apart from the obvious deformities, the kid seemed perfectly healthy, the farmer said. Like any baby goat, the little cyclops bleated happily while its mother gave it its first bath.

Unfortunately, however, the goat’s condition caused it to be born without any nostrils. As a result, it panted constantly in an effort to breathe. Because of this, the farmer feared the goat would die from exhaustion.

The next day, however, the goat was still alive, despite its one eye and lack of nose. “Its condition is unfortunate, but I can’t do anything but accept it,” she said. “We will have to see if it survives.”