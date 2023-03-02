Open in App
Texas State
See more from this location?
KFOR

Space just got bigger: Scientists add thousands of objects to universal map

By Eric Henrikson,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KvPAm_0l5FkFQy00

AUSTIN, Texas ( KXAN ) – Developing a map of the universe is now closer than ever before. Scientists with the University of Texas announced this past month that they have now located and mapped more than 180,000 new galaxies and nearly 5,000 possible black holes.

The research was published this February in The Astrophysical Journal and marks the first time researchers have cataloged the objects .

Hobby-Eberly Telescope Dark Energy Experiment (HETDEX), has been using the Hobby-Eberly Telescope in west Texas since 2017 to detect light emitted by hydrogen from 10 billion light-years away. According to a release from the University of Texas, this type of light signals the creation of new stars.

District attorney: Oklahoma man charged with murdering stranger

The researchers used the telescope to identify 181,028 galaxies and 4,976 “active galactic nuclei,” which signal a black hole.

Researchers used supercomputers at the Texas Advanced Computing Center, located at the University of Texas, and software used in dating apps to identify the galaxies . According to the release, more than 60 terabytes of data were sorted through.

Identifying galaxies using redshift

The telescope looked at redshift data, which shows how fast a star is moving away from Earth. As the star moves further away, the frequency the star emits on the electromagnetic spectrum decreases.

If the star was moving toward us, called a negative redshift or blueshift, the frequency would increase.

Scientists are able to determine how far a star is from Earth by observing its speed. This is called Hubble’s Law. The faster the object appears to be moving, the further away it is. This law helps scientists understand the expansion of the universe. It is also used in models for the Big Bang Theory.

Based on the study’s findings, researchers believe the universe is growing faster than expected, according to Science Daily .

The HETDEX Collaboration includes researchers from UT Austin and five other institutions, located in the United States and Germany.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Texas State newsLocal Texas State
Wife of American man kidnapped in Mexico says she didn't know he was crossing the border. He just said he needed to help out a couple of friends.
Brownsville, TX15 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Coroner explains how wife didn’t notice body of Illinois man in home for months
Troy, IL2 days ago
2 dead, 1 injured in Oklahoma murder-suicide
Colcord, OK1 day ago
Nine-year-old Goes Viral After Opening Car Door to Discover His Brother Who Lives in a Different State
Waldorf, MD19 hours ago
Oklahoma native gets 4-chair turn on ‘The Voice’
Mcloud, OK1 day ago
Several Oklahomans out thousands after dealing with metro pool company
Oklahoma City, OK1 day ago
Maryland, Virginia and DC bracing for hazardous weather conditions: National Weather Service issues outlook
Washington, DC1 day ago
Free spay/neuter clinic helping Oklahoma pets
Ponca City, OK1 day ago
Police: K9 finds 20 pounds of meth during traffic stop
Stillwater, OK2 days ago
‘The property is definitely a public nuisance,’ City working to start clean up at troubled OKC apartment complex
Oklahoma City, OK1 day ago
Noble couple arrested on complaints of child neglect
Noble, OK2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy