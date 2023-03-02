Open in App
‘So Cluck’n Good’: Baskin-Robbins launches new Chick’n & Waffles flavor

By Autumn Scott,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10sbao_0l5FkA1L00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. ( WREG ) — Baskin-Robbins is giving chicken and waffle lovers a new way to enjoy the famous brunch duo.

The ice cream brand on Wednesday launched Chick’n & Waffles , its new Flavor of the Month.

The interesting frozen treat features buttermilk waffle-flavored ice cream with “crispy chick’n and waffle flavored bites” topped with a bourbon maple syrup flavored swirl.

The company said the new flavor was made to mimic the taste of fried chicken, saying it contains “0% real chicken and is 100% delicious.” On its website, the company says the ice cream is “so Cluck’n Good.”

“At Baskin-Robbins, we pride ourselves on bringing innovative flavors to the market, which is why when we saw the growing popularity of Chicken & Waffles on menus, we knew we had to create a bold flavor that would change the way our guests enjoy Chick’n & Waffles,” said Hannah Suits, Director of Brand Marketing for Baskin-Robbins.

A slice of Get Egg-cited Cake, a new cake inspired by Easter egg colors and patterns, will also be available at Baskin-Robbins locations from March 6 through April 9.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

