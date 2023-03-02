Open in App
May need paid subscription
The Independent

Police believe baby of Constance Marten ‘may have been dead for some time’ as they give update

By Rich Booth,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Fbvnr_0l5FjPyn00

Police believe the baby of Constance Marten and Mark Gordon “may have been dead for some time” and have been unable to confirm its gender.

Detective Superintendent Lewis Basford said the baby found in the Constance Marten and Mark Gordon investigation “may have been dead for some time” and the case has been referred to the police watchdog.

In a statement released by the Metropolitan Police, Detective Superintendent Lewis Basford said it is believed the baby may have been dead for “several weeks”.

He said: “My team has been working on this investigation for the past eight weeks and we have travelled across the country as part of our searches for this baby.

“We are all truly devastated by the outcome and we know this emotion is also being felt here in Brighton and across the country today.

“While there are still many unanswered questions it is important that we give the investigation team the time and space they need to establish more details about the circumstances of this tragic death.

“At this stage we have not yet been able to confirm the baby’s gender and a post-mortem examination has not yet taken place.

“Despite this, based on the inquiries we’ve carried out so far, we believe, sadly, the baby had been dead for several weeks before they were found. It’s too early for us to provide a more specific date.

Flowers have been laid near where Constance Marten and Mark Gordon were arrested on Monday.

Hayley Bolton, 37, laid a bunch of flowers on the junction of Stanmer Villas and Golf Drive at the edge of the police cordon.

She told PA news agency: “When we heard the news last night it was extremely upsetting and I felt sort of overcome with emotion, so I told my family I would come and lay some flowers today just to express our sympathies.

“That baby has been acknowledged by many people throughout the country.

“Situations like this don’t happen in our community and it’s a massive shock.”

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
3-year-old found dead in Wash. apartment was reportedly Tased, beaten with electrical cord
Tacoma, WA19 days ago
3 children in protective services care found dead in Texas home, 2 others hospitalized
Italy, TX4 days ago
UPDATE: Detroit police say parents of child found abandoned have been located
Detroit, MI15 days ago
A 14-Year-Old Girl Died By Suicide After She Was Allegedly Assaulted At Her High School, And Parents Are Accusing School Officials Of Ignoring Bullying
Bayville, NY21 days ago
On Night Her 3 Kids Were Killed, Lindsay Clancy Was 'Smiling and Happy,' Husband Told Police
Duxbury, MA26 days ago
N.J. woman sentenced to life for killing toddler son, dismembering and burning his remains
Bridgeton, NJ14 days ago
‘I want to ask why?’ mom of toddler homicide victim says
Grand Rapids, MI7 days ago
11-year-old girl who left home during Wednesday's ice storm has been recovered
Detroit, MI12 days ago
Bruised, bloodied Illinois woman tells store clerk she's kidnapped before she's dragged away, police say
Dolton, IL16 days ago
‘One of the Most Brutal Murders I’ve Seen:’ Police Chief Reacts to Women Murdered At Ohio Gas Station After Leaving the Club
Dayton, OH5 days ago
Family of murdered 18-year-old names her suspected killers after waiting months for arrests
Washington, DC13 days ago
JonBenét Ramsey’s dad says cops ‘hid DNA evidence’ to ‘implicate late beauty queen’s parents with misleading info’
Boulder, CO20 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy