Police believe baby of Constance Marten ‘may have been dead for some time’ as they give update

Police believe the baby of Constance Marten and Mark Gordon “may have been dead for some time” and have been unable to confirm its gender.

In a statement released by the Metropolitan Police, Detective Superintendent Lewis Basford said it is believed the baby may have been dead for “several weeks”.

He said: “My team has been working on this investigation for the past eight weeks and we have travelled across the country as part of our searches for this baby.

“We are all truly devastated by the outcome and we know this emotion is also being felt here in Brighton and across the country today.

“While there are still many unanswered questions it is important that we give the investigation team the time and space they need to establish more details about the circumstances of this tragic death.

“At this stage we have not yet been able to confirm the baby’s gender and a post-mortem examination has not yet taken place.

“Despite this, based on the inquiries we’ve carried out so far, we believe, sadly, the baby had been dead for several weeks before they were found. It’s too early for us to provide a more specific date.

Flowers have been laid near where Constance Marten and Mark Gordon were arrested on Monday.

Hayley Bolton, 37, laid a bunch of flowers on the junction of Stanmer Villas and Golf Drive at the edge of the police cordon.

She told PA news agency: “When we heard the news last night it was extremely upsetting and I felt sort of overcome with emotion, so I told my family I would come and lay some flowers today just to express our sympathies.

“That baby has been acknowledged by many people throughout the country.

“Situations like this don’t happen in our community and it’s a massive shock.”