Cubs considering a handful of options in right field with Seiya Suzuki sidelined

(670 The Score) With right fielder Seiya Suzuki likely to start the regular season on the injured list due to a left oblique strain, the Cubs are now considering the best way to fill his void.

The primary options are Trey Mancini and Christopher Morel, and manager David Ross also indicated third baseman Patrick Wisdom could get a look in right field. Beyond them, 24-year-old Nelson Velazquez and non-roster camp invitees Mike Tauchman and Ben DeLuzio are others who will get a chance to prove themselves in spring training.

Velazquez started in right field for the Cubs on Tuesday and Wednesday in Cactus League play.

“How guys play this spring and who has a good camp will help us see who is swinging a good bat and who is healthy enough (to win the job),” Ross said.

If Suzuki needed to be replaced in June or July, highly regarded prospect Brennen Davis might be the ideal option for the Cubs, but they likely don’t want to start his big league clock just yet. Davis, 23, only has 174 plate appearances at Triple-A in his career, so he might benefit from more time at the highest minor league level. He hit .192 with a .641 OPS at Triple-A in 2022, when he was hampered significantly by injury.

Wisdom has started just eight games in right field in his MLB career and is dealing with a minor groin strain right now, so he might not be the Cubs’ best option. Mancini could be the answer, as he’s more comfortable in right field, where he has made 91 starts in his MLB career, including 11 in 2022. Mancini also has extensive experience in left field, so he has played plenty of outfield in his career.

However it plays out, the Cubs’ goal is to get Suzuki back at 100%, so they’ll be cautious.

“We want him to get back completely healthy,” Ross said. “If that is Opening Day, great. If it’s five days in, great. If its two weeks in, fine.”

Bruce Levine covers the Cubs and White Sox for 670 The Score. Follow him on Twitter @MLBBruceLevine .

Listen live to 670 The Score via:

Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker