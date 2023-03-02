Mitchell Robinson declares himself 'best center in New York' after Knicks blow out Nets

Mitchell Robinson and the Knicks were riding high after their thorough beatdown of the rival Nets on Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden.

So much so, that Robinson took to Twitter after the blowout win to declare himself the best center in the City.

“Fun fact,” Robinson tweeted. “Best center in New York. And I’m standing 10 toes on that.”

The tweet seemed like an obvious dig at the Nic Claxton hype in Brooklyn, as the Nets’ former second-round pick has put together a very strong season, averaging 12.5 points and 9.0 rebounds per game while shooting 71 percent from the field, tops in the NBA. He is also an elite rim protector on the defensive end, averaging 2.5 blocks per game.

But Robinson has been a pillar of the Knicks’ success this season. A second-round pick himself, Robinson is averaging 7.6 points and 9.2 rebounds per game, while shooting 70.6 percent from the floor. Defensively, he is averaging 1.7 blocks per game and is one of the top contested rebounders in the league, and his work on the offensive glass is a huge boost for New York.

Robinson has also been integral to the Knicks’ success since coming back from a thumb injury. His absence was apparent defensively, but since his return, his offensive game has seen a boost as well. In the four games since coming back from injury, Robinson is averaging 11 points and 12 rebounds per game, and on Wednesday night, he logged 13 points and grabbed 10 boards while making all six of his field goal attempts.

So, on Wednesday, Robinson certainly was the best center in Gotham.

