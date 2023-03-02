Open in App
Audacy

Miranda Lambert just hit a milestone thanks to Morgan Wallen

By Monica Rivera,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13LBAW_0l5FYbIU00

Miranda Lambert is celebrating a career first this week.

Listen to Miranda Lambert Radio and more on the free Audacy app

The Country music veteran took to social media to celebrate the milestone brought to her by Morgan Wallen’s recent #1, “Thought You Should Know.”

"This is the first number 1 song I’ve ever had as a writer,” she wrote alongside a photo of herself, Wallen and co-writer, Nicolle Galyon . “We did good that day y’all. Cheers friends."

While Lambert is not new to hitting the top of the charts, it’s always been a song with her vocals on it. Lambert let her songwriting shine on this single, which stands as a personal letter from Wallen to his mom, Lesli .

"Congrats @morganwallen on your number 1 song 'Thought You Should Know,’” Lambert wrote on socials. “Proud to be a writer on a song about your mama.”

The song is set to be included on Wallen’s forthcoming album, One Thing At A Time , releasing March 3.

“This record represents the last few years of my life, the highs and the lows,” Wallen shared in a statement. “I just try to tell it how it is – the good, the bad, the love, the heartbreak.”

He continued, “That’s all I know how to do. My hope is that this album makes my fans proud; makes ’em laugh, smirk, cry, and think – just like it did for me.”

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign up and follow Audacy
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Woman Finds Husband's Body While Getting Christmas Decorations from a Closet 8 Months After He Went Missing
Troy, IL1 day ago
Nine-year-old Goes Viral After Opening Car Door to Discover His Brother Who Lives in a Different State
Waldorf, MD18 hours ago
Wife of American man kidnapped in Mexico says she didn't know he was crossing the border. He just said he needed to help out a couple of friends.
Brownsville, TX15 hours ago
Andy Reid reveals what he told Chiefs during Super Bowl halftime
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Maryland, Virginia and DC bracing for hazardous weather conditions: National Weather Service issues outlook
Washington, DC1 day ago
50 Cent and Will Ferrell had a blast at the Pacers game
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
Hip-Hop Made: Big Daddy Kane on how Biz Markie changed his outlook on rapping
New York City, NY1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy