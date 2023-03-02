Miranda Lambert just hit a milestone thanks to Morgan Wallen

Miranda Lambert is celebrating a career first this week.

The Country music veteran took to social media to celebrate the milestone brought to her by Morgan Wallen’s recent #1, “Thought You Should Know.”

"This is the first number 1 song I’ve ever had as a writer,” she wrote alongside a photo of herself, Wallen and co-writer, Nicolle Galyon . “We did good that day y’all. Cheers friends."

While Lambert is not new to hitting the top of the charts, it’s always been a song with her vocals on it. Lambert let her songwriting shine on this single, which stands as a personal letter from Wallen to his mom, Lesli .

"Congrats @morganwallen on your number 1 song 'Thought You Should Know,’” Lambert wrote on socials. “Proud to be a writer on a song about your mama.”

The song is set to be included on Wallen’s forthcoming album, One Thing At A Time , releasing March 3.

“This record represents the last few years of my life, the highs and the lows,” Wallen shared in a statement. “I just try to tell it how it is – the good, the bad, the love, the heartbreak.”

He continued, “That’s all I know how to do. My hope is that this album makes my fans proud; makes ’em laugh, smirk, cry, and think – just like it did for me.”

