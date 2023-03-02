Motel Smoke Alarm Leads To Crack Cocaine Arrest In East Windsor

East Windsor Police Department Photo Credit: East Windsor Police Department via Facebook

The activation of a smoke alarm led to the arrest of a motel guest on drug charges, authorities said.

At about 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 24, East Windsor police responded to Motel 6 on Route 33 due to the alarm. An investigation revealed that a motel patron was smoking and activated the alarm., East Windsor police said.

Danielle Piscak, 34, of Howell was charged with possession of crack cocaine, possession of a weapon and of drug paraphernalia, police said.

The woman allegedly provided the officer with false information regarding her identity and was found to have an outstanding warrant for her arrest from another jurisdiction.

