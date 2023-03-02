Iconic auto racing venue up for sale

One of the state's most iconic auto racing venues is now up for sale. Greenville-Pickens Speedway is now listed and available for purchase. The property includes a building that is 100,000 square feet and over 300 acres of land.

A price has not been listed for the property. The broker is listed as Greenville County Councilman Stan Tzouvelekas. Car dealer Kevin Whitaker is the current owner, he purchased the track in 2003.

The track has been a staple for racing since the late 1940's and has hosted NASCAR races in the past. Many racing fans in the Upstate now have serious concerns about what the future holds for Greenville-Pickens.

Local businessman and developer, Anthony Anders, is currently developing 70 acres as a multi-use sports and entertainment complex at the interchange of highways 123 and 153, adjacent to Greenville-Pickens Speedway, and will host the Upstate Holiday Light Show on the property, this fall.