Orlando, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Vegan Harry Potter fans rejoice: Dairy-free Butterbeer arrives at Wizarding World

By Sarah Wilson,

6 days ago
Vegan and dairy-free Harry Potter fans can finally enjoy the iconic frothy, butterscotch Butterbeer sold at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Orlando.

The theme park announced that there is now a dairy-free version of both the cold and frozen Butterbeer options.

Universal Orlando guests can purchase vegan, non-dairy Butterbeer at the Three Broomsticks restaurant in Hogsmeade and the Leaky Cauldron restaurant in Diagon Alley.

Butterbeer is the latest addition to the Wizarding World’s vegan menu options, which include Irish Stew, Shepherd’s Pasty Pie and Mushroom Pie Platter.

Read: Universal Orlando Resort to increase workers’ starting pay

