State girls hockey: No. 1 Aberdeen, No. 2 Sioux Falls lead tourney field

On paper, it appears that perennial powers Aberdeen and Sioux Falls are position to continue their hold on state championships in the South Dakota Amateur Hockey Association Varsity Girls State Tournament this weekend at the Scheels IcePlex in Sioux Falls.

The Aberdeen Cougars (15-1) won the regular-season title and are the No. 1 seed in the tourney that runs Friday through Sunday. The defending state champion Sioux Falls Flyers (14-2) are the No. 2 seed in the eight-team tourney.

"I foresee it could be Aberdeen and Sioux Falls in the championship but anything's possible in the state tournament," said Watertown Lakers head coach Curt Kranz.

Play begins at 9 a.m. Friday and continues through the championship game at 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Tourney Schedule

The tourney opens Friday with the No. 3 Brookings Rangers (13-3) meeting the No. 6 Oahe Capitals (7-8-1) at 9 a.m. Sioux Falls then meets the No. 7 Sioux Center (Iowa) Storm (3-12-1) at 11:30 a.m., followed by No. 4 Rushmore Thunder (8-7-1) against the No. 5 Mitchell Marlins (8-8) at 2 p.m. and Aberdeen against the No. 8 Watertown Lakers (2-14) at 4:30 p.m.

Consolation semifinals are set for 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday, with semifinal games slated for 4:30 and 7 p.m.

Sunday's action start at 9 a.m. with the consolation championship. The third-place game is set for noon, followed by the championship.

Can somebody else end up with the title?

Since 2013, either Aberdeen (six titles) or Sioux Falls (four titles) have won the tournament and the streak could continue.

The two teams split regular-season matchups and Aberdeen won the title when Brookings knocked off Sioux Falls in the regular-season finale.

"Brookings beating Sioux Falls at the end could actually hurt them more than help them. It knocked Sioux Falls out of first place and really opened their eyes," said Kranz.

Aberdeen's strength is its depth. The Cougars have 16 players who scored goals in SDAHA games this winter and Kranz says the Cougars don't drop off much with any of the three lines of skaters they employ.

The late loss to Brookings may have cost Sioux Falls, but the Flyers still could make up for it for this weekend. The Rangers are hoping to prove it wasn't a fluke and make a charge of their own.

"It's like I've been telling our girls," said Kranz. "In all my years of coaching, I've actually seen it where 1-2-3-4 all got beat in the opening round of state.

Can Watertown challenge Aberdeen?

Aberdeen posted 8-1 and 7-1 wins over Watertown during the regular season, a combination of the Cougars' deep lineup and a Lakers' squad that isn't. Watertown is down to nine players because of injury.

The Lakers have been competitive for a period or two before seeming running out of gas against deeper teams.

"The girls are progressing and picking up the game plan very well, it just comes down to numbers," said Kranz. "We had several games where we were still in it in the third period and you could just see the fatigue start to set in."

Aberdeen leaders include Kailyn Poppen (14 goals, 14 assists), Alyssa Roehrich (12-12) and Morgan Jones (9-13). Goalie Chloe Vikander (1.56 goals per game allowed) mans the net for a solid defense that doesn't allow many scoring chances.

Janel Lloyd (nine goals, six assists), Harper Hendricks (8-3) and Jayda Kranz (7-7) are scoring leaders for Watertown, which has used Angelyn Birnell (429 saves) and Kira Reppe (118 saves) in net.

Other Players to Watch

Fifth-seeded Mitchell definitely has some scoring punch with Brynlee Sabers (31 goals, 16 assists) leading the league in scoring. Makenna Tronnes was fourth with 33 points (17 goals, 16 assists) and Reese Amick added 20 points (13-7).

Sioux Falls leaders include Ragyn Peska (15 goals, 12 assists) and Zoe Gorra (15-11). Brookings has three top-10 scorers in Kiran Vugteveen (20-23), Savannah Barber (20-15) and Briella Van Dusseldorp (10-16) as well as three other players (Kinzey Grendler, Taryn Richter and Anna Rasmussen) who each have tallied 21 or 20 points.

Brylee Kafka of Oahe (18-7) and Kya Olson of Rushmore (12-8) lead their respective teams in scoring.

Other goalies (based on goals-against average) include Eva Ramm and Sydney Fornwald of Sioux Falls, Isabelle Long of Rushmore, Aletha Baker of Brookings, Abagail Stewart-Fromm and Sophia Peschong of Oahe and Sadie Kludt of Mitchell.

Follow Watertown Public Opinion sports reporter Roger Merriam on Twitter @PO_Sports.