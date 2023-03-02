Winter storm watch: 4-7 inches of snow expected Friday

A winter storm watch will be in effect starting Friday afternoon for several counties, including St. Clair and Sanilac, according to the National Weather Service.

Heavy, wet snow is possible, with accumulation of 6 to 10 inches in the forecast — with 4 to 7 expected locally.

"Snowfall rates will be very heavy at times, up to 1 to 2 inches per hour, and can lead to rapid snow accumulations. These heavy snowfall rates will be most likely Friday evening into Friday night and may impact the rush hour commute. Winds gusting to 35 mph will result rapid reductions to visibilities with snowfall," the warning states.

Megan Varcie, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service White Lake Township office, said how the storm system shifts will impact snow totals, as well as the potential for freezing rain.

"You guys are looking at predominately a snow event, you know in the Port Huron area anywhere from 4 to 7 inches is our outgoing forecast right now," Varcie said. "Main impacts will be heavy snow, snowfall rates up to or in excess of an inch per hour."

The Port Huron area is expected to see snow after 10 a.m. Friday, mixing with rain after 4 p.m. with a high near 38. It will be breezy, with an east wind of 9 to 14 mph, increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph. New snow accumulation of around 2 inches is expected during the day Friday.

Rain and snow are expected before 1 a.m. Saturday, then a chance of rain. Low around 33. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 24 mph becoming north after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%, with new snow accumulation of around 4 inches.

