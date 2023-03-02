DREAM'S REAL PORTAL: Area teams eye final push for state hoops tourney

When’s the last time an area high school basketball team made it to the area playoffs for five-straight years?

Oklahoma Union boys have achieved that milestone this year — and now is just three wins shy of landing in the state basketball tourney for the third-straight time.

As far as the latter, one would have to go back to the first decade of the 2000’s, when the Bartlesville High boys stormed to state in back-to-back-to-back seasons from 2003-04 to 2005-06.

It’s not an easy task. In fact, it might be the toughest challenge in all Oklahoma prep sports — to win basketball games on three-straight teams in order to qualify for state.

The Oklahoma Union boys and Pawhuska girls are both in that position in the 2A playoffs.

Their area tourneys start Thursday, both in Enid.

That means Oklahoma Union and Pawhuska have to each win Thursday, Friday and Saturday in order to get to the Big Dance.

Following is a closer look.

—

OKLAHOMA UNION BOYS

The Cougars (15-12) pulled past a losing record (10-11, on Feb. 3) to make a powerful postseason run.

On Thursday, the Cougars will have to beat Fairview (13-9) in the opening round of the area consolation tourney. Tip-off is set for 3 p.m. in Enid.

A lot of their story is similar — a battling season for respectability closed out by a strong run that set up a playoff burst.

That fact OUHS has lost a playoff game and been forced to come back through the consolation side is not unusual.

The Cougars followed that pattern two years ago on their way to a state title and last year had to scrap through area to make it back.

The Oklahoma Union vs. Fairview winner will take on the Hobart vs. Ketchum winner at 3 p.m. Friday. The consolation final is set for 7:30 p.m. Saturday, also at Enid.

Kaide Hill and Levi Kreider are the inspirational leaders and a high producers for the Cougars.

—

PAWHUSKA GIRLS

Pawhuska (22-4) has seemed a prime candidate all season to do something special.

The Lady Huskies are 9-1 in their last 10 games, but have had to battle back through the losers bracket throughout the playoffs.

They face Fairview (10-15) in Thursday’s area consolation showdown. Tip-off is planned for 1:30 p.m. at an Enid facility.

Pawhuska is coached by David Cash.

The Lady Huskies never dropped back-to-back losses during the season. In the latest rankings, they were No. 12 in the state.

Thursday’s winner will play either Hobart or Afton in a 1:30 p.m. contest Friday. The girls area consolation final is set for 6 p.m. Saturday in Enid.

This article originally appeared on Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise: DREAM'S REAL PORTAL: Area teams eye final push for state hoops tourney