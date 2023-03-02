City wrestlers head to state finals to take care of some unfinished business

A couple of city wrestlers had impressive performances at the state meet last year.

But they didn't make it to the top step on the podium.

This year, they are driven to take care of some unfinished business.

Battle Creek Central's Kaijehl Williams and Harper Creek's Nick Martinez headline a list of city and area grapplers getting set to compete in the Michigan High School Athletic Association Individual Wrestling State Championships at Ford Field in Detroit on Friday and Saturday.

Williams and Martinez each came close to an elusive state championship last year and now, as seniors, are ready to do what it takes to finish their final season in high school wrestling on top.

Last year, Williams was the first BCC wrestler to qualify for the state meet since 2014.

"Getting close last year makes me hungry for this year. Getting back and getting another chance is something I have thought about all year," said Williams, who heads into the state meet sitting at 30-1 and a top four seed at 215 pounds in Division 1. "I have been excited the past month, just thinking about this weekend."

Martinez, who suffered his first lost of the season in a regional final, goes into the state meet at 27-1 at 165 pounds in Division 2. He finished fifth in the state at 160 pounds a year ago.

"Making it to the semifinals, falling short. That fuels my fire," Martinez said. "Last year was my first time at the state meet and I felt like I was nervous and I think that hurt me. I think I could have won my semifinal last year, if I wasn't nervous, and that would have had me in the finals. Knowing that I was that close is what drives me this year."

Those nerves can be real, when it is your first time on the big stage at Ford Field, according to BCC coach Liam Knapp.

"Standing in that tunnel with 1,000 other wrestlers in the state of Michigan, that can be pretty daunting. Usually, you are in little random gyms around the state, and now you are at Ford Field," Knapp said. "Being there last year, experiencing that, can only help this year."

Both Williams and Martinez each have the weight of trying to win the first state title for their school in decades. Harper Creek's last state title came in the 1990s. BCC's last state champ was Jeff Hersha in 1978. Before Williams won at regionals last week, the Bearcats hadn't won a regional championship in wrestling since Dan White in 2000.

"Been a long time since we have won one," said longtime Harper Creek wrestling coach Dave Studer. "Last year, having two placers in Nick and his brother Matt, that kind of got us back in that feeling that it can happen here again. It gives all the kids in the room some confidence that they can do it."

The road to the championship will be difficult, as both will have to pull some upsets along the way.

Williams will have a first-round match Friday morning with Conner Green of Temperance Bedford, who is 44-11 and finished fourth in his region. Williams would match up with the top seed in a possible state semifinal in Connor Bercume, who was 45-4 at Detroit Catholic Central.

Martinez will open with a match against Garett Forgash of Bay City John Glenn, who was third in his regional and is 27-9. If he wins, Martinez will see the No. 2 seed in his second round in Trammel Robinson of Plainwell, who is 48-1.

Area MHSAA Individual Wrestling State Qualifiers

Division 1

Battle Creek Central: Kaijehl Williams (215)

Division 2

Harper Creek: Nick Martinez (165), Camren Brock (106), Ricky Johnson (285)

Gull Lake: Garrie Mann (215), Camden Miller (138), Rasier Warner (120)

Division 3

Quincy: Jacob Reif (132), Davin George (190)

Olivet: Tyler Schofield (147)

Division 4

Bronson: Perry Lake (126), Gabriel Erwin (144), Jacob Dixon (190), Matthew Blankenship (215), Aiden Fill (113), Owens Kimmons (120), Logan Long (126), Layne Knisely (138), Drew Seekman (150), Carson Norton (157), Mason Lindsey (157), Jacob Britten (175)

Union City: Grady Iobe (215), Colton Russell (150), Landyn Crance (132), Aiden Taylor (138), Garrett Halder (215), Hunter Gillies (285), Logan Mears (113)

Homer: Austin Owens (120), Alex Miller (144), Harley Robinson (175)

Climax-Scotts/Martin: Logan Gilbert (106), Jayce Ritchie (120), Haylen Buell (132), JR Hildebrand (175), Kristian Heighton (113), Jack Bagwell (150)

Girls Wrestling

Lakeview: Kennedy Stine (135)

Harper Creek: Alexandrea Stiltner (110)

Bronson: Mackenna Webster (140), Zoay Herbert (235)

Galesburg-Augusta: Caitlyn Valadez (145), Shayleigh Simonds (170)

Gull Lake: Sophie Mattioli (155)

Homer: Zionah Gardner (115)

