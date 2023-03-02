Open in App
Patriots Legend Willie McGinest Charged With Two Felonies For Restaurant Attack

By Daniel Morrison,

6 days ago
Jim Rogash / Stringer PhotoG/Getty

New England Patriots legend Willie McGinest has been charged with two felonies. These charges stem from an incident that occurred in a restaurant in December of 2022.

According to TMZ, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office filed charges this week. Those two felony charges are assault with a deadly weapon and a count of assault by means of force likely to cause great bodily injury. Individually, each of these charges could carry up to four years in prison.

Willie McGinest was initially arrested for the alleged assault in December.

The incident in question occurred on December 9, 2022. It was caught on a video where, apparently, McGinest and others attacked a man who was at the restaurant. However, why this happened is to this point unknown.

One of the best players in New England Patriots history, Willie McGinest was a key veteran for the team’s first three Super Bowl wins under Bill Belichick. McGinest still holds the NFL record for sacks in the postseason, with 16. He has since been named to the New England Patriots Hall of Fame.

After New England, he briefly played for the Cleveland Browns before retiring and beginning to work with the NFL Network. He has been suspended by the NFL Network since his arrest in December.

Willie McGinest will be arraigned in April.

Willie McGinest Released a Statement After the Assault

After the news of the assault broke, Willie McGinest released a remorseful statement over his actions that night.

“First and foremost, I want to offer my deepest apology for my lapse in judgment and behavior on December 9 at a restaurant in West Hollywood. To my family, community, friends, and youth I mentor, please know I feel horrible for my actions and take full responsibility,” McGinest wrote.

“To my colleagues at the NFL Network and those that I work closely with as an advisor to professional and community-based organizations, please know I am embarrassed and regret what occurred.”

