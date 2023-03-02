Open in App
The Associated Press

Sprouts Farmers: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

6 days ago

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $45.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Phoenix-based company said it had profit of 42 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 37 cents per share.

The natural and organic food retailer posted revenue of $1.58 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.56 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $261.2 million, or $2.39 per share. Revenue was reported as $6.4 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Sprouts Farmers expects its per-share earnings to range from 83 cents to 87 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.41 to $2.53 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SFM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SFM

