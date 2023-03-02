Open in App
The Associated Press

Independent Contract Drilling: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

6 days ago

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Independent Contract Drilling Inc. (ICD) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $3.5 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of 20 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 1 cent per share.

The provider of drilling services for oil and natural gas producers posted revenue of $60.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $65.3 million, or $5.01 per share. Revenue was reported as $186.7 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ICD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ICD

