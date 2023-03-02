Open in App
Kelford, NC
Queen City News

Skeletal remains found in NC home destroyed in 2022 fire

By Jason O. Boyd,

6 days ago

KELFORD, N.C. (WNCT) — The Bertie County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after skeletal remains were found on Wednesday.

In a post to the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, officials said the remains were found at 107 Second St. in Kelford by someone cleaning up debris from a home destroyed by a fire on June 21, 2022. That person contacted the sheriff’s office.

Sheriff Tyrone M. Ruffin released a statement in the Facebook post.

“An investigation was conducted in 2022 and ruled as an accidental fire due to a short in the electrical system. At this time, my office along with the State Bureau of Investigation Arson Unit will be investigating to identify the skeletal remains and cause of death.

“The identity of the skeletal remains are unknown. The race, sex, and gender of the skeletal remains are unknown. The cause of death is unknown. The skeletal remains have been removed for testing to identify the skeletal remains.”

