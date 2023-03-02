Open in App
The Associated Press

Stevanato: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

6 days ago

PADUA, Italy (AP) — PADUA, Italy (AP) — Stevanato Group SpA (STVN) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $49.3 million.

The Padua, Italy-based company said it had profit of 18 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 19 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 16 cents per share.

The maker of glass vials for COVID-19 vaccines posted revenue of $298.3 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $273 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $150.7 million, or 57 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.04 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on STVN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/STVN

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Execution delayed for death row inmate who cut out his eyes
Sherman, TX1 day ago
Swarm of quakes at Alaska volcano could mean eruption coming
Anchorage, AK8 hours ago
Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell hospitalized after fall
Washington, DC1 hour ago
2nd victim from stampede after GloRilla concert identified
Rochester, NY1 day ago
Friend warned police Americans feared missing in Mexico
Brownsville, TX3 hours ago
Man who killed 4 during Houston drug robbery faces execution
Houston, TX46 minutes ago
3 Los Angeles police officers shot; conditions unknown
Los Angeles, CA1 hour ago
Miller scores 20 seconds into OT, Canucks beat Ducks 3-2
Anaheim, CA57 minutes ago
NC Central downs Delaware St 89-59 in MEAC Tournament
Durham, NC2 hours ago
Texas Tech coach Adams resigns after insensitive comments
Lubbock, TX2 hours ago
Officer seriously injured by gunfire, suspect shot in head
Great Falls, MT5 hours ago
Mavs' Doncic confounded by thigh injury after early exit
Dallas, TX1 hour ago
Garcia, Cooper help Minnesota beat Nebraska 78-75
Lincoln, NE1 hour ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy