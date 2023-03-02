UPDATE: I-65 Southbound traffic ‘flowing’ again after morning delay
By Kait Newsum,
6 days ago
MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. ( WHNT ) — Traffic on I-65 southbound was heavily impacted Thursday morning after a feed truck overturned feed, leaving only one lane open for travel.
Authorities reported that the scene was clear and traffic was flowing again before 1 p.m.
According to the Hartselle Police Department, the scene took several hours to clear. Lt. Alan McDearmond suggested multiple detours for drivers looking to avoid the standstill traffic.
The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office shared the video below, saying traffic was almost at a complete standstill, urging motorists to take a detour if possible and to be patient if that was not an option.
