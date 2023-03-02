Open in App
Hartselle, AL
UPDATE: I-65 Southbound traffic ‘flowing’ again after morning delay

By Kait Newsum,

6 days ago

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. ( WHNT ) — Traffic on I-65 southbound was heavily impacted Thursday morning after a feed truck overturned feed, leaving only one lane open for travel.

Authorities reported that the scene was clear and traffic was flowing again before 1 p.m.

According to the Hartselle Police Department, the scene took several hours to clear. Lt. Alan McDearmond suggested multiple detours for drivers looking to avoid the standstill traffic.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office shared the video below, saying traffic was almost at a complete standstill, urging motorists to take a detour if possible and to be patient if that was not an option.

(Morgan Co. Sheriff’s Office)

The Hartselle Police Department shared images of the scene from their perspective, showing an overturned feed truck and vehicle stuck on I-65.

Hartselle Police Dept.
Hartselle Police Dept.

Drivers were strongly encouraged to use any alternate routes possible, and use extreme caution in the area as emergency crews worked to clear the scene.

Lt. McDearmond confirmed that no one was injured in the wreck.

