Sarah Ferguson says she has ‘no right to judge’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
By Nika Shakhnazarova,
6 days ago
Sarah Ferguson said she has “no judgment” about Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Marke’s decision to step away from royal life.
The Duchess of York, who was married to Prince Andrew from 1986 until their divorce in 1996, spoke in a new interview about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s decision to raise their two children, Archie, 3, and 20-month-old Lili, in California.
“I don’t believe that any single person has the right to judge another person. I’m not in a position myself to make any judgments,” Ferguson told People in an interview published Wednesday. “I have been judged all my life, and I have no judgment on the Sussexes.”
