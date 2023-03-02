Open in App
Roosevelt, NY
See more from this location?
New York Post

New Jersey woman fighting eviction blows herself up in house full of cats

By Isabel Keane,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=494fE0_0l5FHZsL00

It was worse than a catfight.

A New Jersey woman’s fight against eviction ended in a deadly blaze Wednesday when she intentionally started a fire in the home she shared with dozens of cats and refused to vacate.

The woman and dozens of cats died in the massive fire, which broke out shortly after 11 a.m. in Roosevelt, authorities said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A49Va_0l5FHZsL00
The woman and dozens of cats died in the fire, which broke out shortly after 11 a.m. in the Borough of Roosevelt.
CBS New York

State police had served the unidentified woman an eviction notice but she refused to leave and threatened to blow up the house.

“We’re getting reports that the resident turned on the gas of the residence prior to igniting,” New Jersey State Police Lt. Lawrence Peele said, according to CBS News.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FM8rL_0l5FHZsL00
The unidentified woman was the sole occupant of the home.
CBS New York
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U2ztJ_0l5FHZsL00
It’s unclear exactly how many cats were killed in the massive blaze.
CBS New York

Neighbors were evacuated while police had a standoff with the woman. Multiple fire departments responded to the home but were unable to get the woman out alive. No other injuries were reported.

“They knocked on our door this morning. Thank God it was a pretty loud knock. I grabbed [my son]. They told us to leave. She was threatening with a bomb or to bomb the house and ended up with a fire,” one neighbor, Erin Luca, told the outlet.

The woman was the sole occupant of the house, located on Cedar Court. The once-cat-filled home is completely charred and an attached home is unlivable.

Emma Quackenbush, who lived in the attached unit for 22 years , told New Jersey 101.5 she had lost everything in the fire.

“It looks like my house is gone.  It’s still standing but it’s not livable,” Quackenbush said.

Other neighbors gathered outside the scorched residence told the radio station that the woman’s boyfriend had been trying to evict her for several years, but his efforts were hindered temporarily by Gov. Phil Murphey’s pandemic-era eviction moratorium.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cu9ak_0l5FHZsL00
Neighbors were evacuated from their homes after the woman threatened to blow up her residence.
CBS New York
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39i3WF_0l5FHZsL00
PSE&G workers were excavating at the scene of the fire overnight.
CBS New York

Roosevelt Mayor Peggy Malkin told the Asbury Park Press that the woman was a pet-sitter and had built a “cat house” for the animals to live in separately. It’s unclear how many cats perished in the flames.

PSE&G was excavating at the scene overnight as authorities continue to investigate. Officials are asking people to stay away from the home as its structure is not secure.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New Jersey State newsLocal New Jersey State
Shovel, bloody rope found in car linked to ex of murdered NJ teacher: doc
Jersey City, NJ13 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
A New York nurse was fired after parents captured video of her slamming their 2-day-old baby in a hospital bassinet
New York City, NY10 days ago
Nurse captured on video allegedly slamming newborn onto bassinet fired from Long Island hospital
West Islip, NY12 days ago
Woman Missing 31 Years and Declared Dead Is Found Alive at Care Home in Puerto Rico: 'Very Big Shock'
Pittsburgh, PA5 days ago
Don’t answer calls from these 5 area codes
Indianapolis, IN8 days ago
San Antonio couple trained dogs ‘with meat to be aggressive’ before fatal mauling of 81-year-old
San Antonio, TX6 days ago
Family of Pa. Woman Shot, Killed by Police Officers Says She Was Having 'Mental Breakdown'
Pittsburgh, PA9 days ago
Woman’s nose ripped off by boyfriend’s dog ‘startled by her teeth whitening’
Thomaston, CT1 day ago
Elderly Florida woman shoots armed intruder dead at 3 am: 'Decisive action stopped the threat'
Interlachen, FL19 days ago
Michigan morgue employee broke into dead people's homes: police
Detroit, MI6 days ago
Grandma shoves her two young grandchildren into freezing river, New York cops say
Fulton, NY15 days ago
Ohio woman guilty of drowning grandmother in kitchen sink to avoid putting her in nursing home
Eaton, OH2 days ago
A 14-Year-Old Girl Died By Suicide After She Was Allegedly Assaulted At Her High School, And Parents Are Accusing School Officials Of Ignoring Bullying
Bayville, NY21 days ago
Man in Everett apparently found lost dog, called owner to notify them, and then gave it away
Everett, MA26 days ago
An Off-Duty Police Officer in Chicago Yells Out, ‘I’ll Kill You!’ Before Killing Man Who Grabbed Her Gun
Chicago, IL14 days ago
Cop and 'Fantastic' Dad of 2 Dies After Falling from Bridge While Chasing Alleged Carjacking Suspect
Fountain, CO23 days ago
'Hundreds of buzzards' lead to disturbing discovery of nine dead dogs near private road in Orange County
Mauriceville, TX15 days ago
Heroic sanitation workers save abducted, 10-year-old girl while on their trash route
New Iberia, LA10 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy