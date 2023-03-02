Open in App
Nashville, TN
See more from this location?
Sumner County Source

Nashville Fire Dept. Looking for Hickory Lake Apartments Arsonist

By Michael Carpenter,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jJ4ay_0l5FHWEA00
Photo from Nashville Fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (March 1, 2023) Nashville Fire Department Fire Investigators are asking for the public’s help to find an arsonist still unidentified after starting a fire at Hickory Lake Apartments on December 5, 2022.

Fire Investigators are looking to speak with anyone who may have information regarding the person who set fire to the 2-story commercial office building.

Around 1:00am on December 5, 2022, Metro DEC Dispatchers sent NFD personnel to 3940 Apache Trail for reports of a fire alarm. As they were approaching, crews could see smoke coming from the location and upgraded to a full fire response.

When crews arrived on scene, they found heavy flames and smoke coming from the roof of the building. They forced entry into the side door and found the building unoccupied. Crews were able to extinguish the fire quickly and there were no injuries.

NFD Fire Investigators were called to the scene and located security cameras recording at the time of the fire. A person can be seen walking through the parking lot towards the office prior to the fire, setting the fire, and then exiting the premises.

If you have information about this fire or the person who set the fire you are asked to call the Tennessee Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017.

The hotline is answered 24 hours a day. You can remain anonymous when providing information. Cash awards up to $5,000 are paid for information leading to an arrest or conviction.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Nashville, TN newsLocal Nashville, TN
Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of March 8, 2023
Nashville, TN11 hours ago
Nashville Sobriety Checkpoint Planned for St. Patrick’s Day
Nashville, TN16 hours ago
Tennessee Highway Patrol Saves Man From Jumping Off Nashville Bridge
Nashville, TN5 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
What is Nautical Boat Club?
Cookeville, TN1 day ago
The Band Chicago is Coming to Franklin, TN
Franklin, TN1 day ago
Suspect on Run After Stealing Vehicle From Car Lot
Gallatin, TN2 days ago
City of Gallatin Plans Road Closure for Storm Cleanup
Gallatin, TN1 day ago
Man Killed During Storm in Hendersonville
Hendersonville, TN5 days ago
Hendersonville Opens Applications for Citizen Police Academy
Hendersonville, TN9 hours ago
OBITUARY: Barbara Henry
Nashville, TN17 hours ago
OBITUARY: Bobby Tucker
Westmoreland, TN17 hours ago
Gallatin Police Search for Three Women Accused of Vandalism
Gallatin, TN5 days ago
OBITUARY: Richard (Coach) Stephenson
Gallatin, TN2 days ago
Gallatin Police Looking for 3 Suspects Involved in Vandalism
Gallatin, TN5 days ago
OBITUARY: William Gage Piner
Hendersonville, TN17 hours ago
OBITUARY: Carol Lorraine Harrison
Cottontown, TN17 hours ago
OBITUARY: John Wayne ‘Pops’ Hayes
Hendersonville, TN2 days ago
OBITUARY: Robin Russell Clark
Gallatin, TN2 days ago
OBITUARY: Joan Kay Oliphant Tutor
Hendersonville, TN2 days ago
Smoking Ban for Nashville Bars, Venues Now in Effect
Nashville, TN6 days ago
Lineup for 2023 Pilgrimage Festival in Franklin, TN Announced
Franklin, TN16 hours ago
Suspect Charged with Felon in Possession of Firearm and Other Offenses
Hendersonville, TN5 days ago
CMA Fest Reveals 2023 Lineup
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Breaking Down The Vols Position in The Fifth Seed as The SEC Tournament Comes To Nashville
Nashville, TN12 hours ago
OBITUARY: Virginia Oma Jean Fykes
Bethpage, TN5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy