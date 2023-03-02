Open in App
Clemson, SC
WREG

Man accused of assault with beer bottle, attempted murder arrested in TN

By Kennedy DavisNikolette Miller,

6 days ago

CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – A man wanted for two separate incidents in the Upstate has been arrested in Tennessee early Thursday morning.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said 23-year-old Julian Tristen Mackenzi Garren was arrested in Unicoi County by the Eriwin Police Department.

7NEWS previously reported , on Feb 27, the Clemson Police Department charged Garren with second-degree assault and battery following an incident at Tiger Town Tavern.

Police said a caller told them a man was laying unconscious after being hit in the head by a beer bottle during an argument.

The victim was transported to the hospital where they are recovering.

Garren left the scene before authorities arrived.

On Feb 28, the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on White Pine Drive in relation to a shooting incident .

Deputies said 17-year-old Truett Gregory Brock and Garren allegedly broke into the home damaging multiple doors and firing gunshots.

Deputies said the suspects were no longer at the scene once they arrived.

The sheriff’s office charged Garren with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, second-degree domestic violence and malicious injury to property.

The teenager was located and apprehended Tuesday.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office has placed a hold on Garren in relation to their charges.

Extradition proceedings are expected to begin in order for his return to Oconee County.

