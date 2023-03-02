Florida Man Arrested After Dumping 1,700 Pounds Of Hotel Mattresses In The Street

A 40-year-old Florida man was arrested Wednesday after leaving over 30 mattresses and box springs on a Stock Island street.

Michael Luis Herrera, 40, of Stock Island, was charged with illegal dumping.

Monroe County Solid Waste Management informed the Sheriff’s Office Tuesday that bedding weighing more than 1,700 pounds was dumped at Front Street and 4th Avenue.

Detectives learned the mattresses came from a Key West hotel.

A manager there stated Herrera was hired to replace the beds at the hotel.

Herrera admitted he dumped the mattresses on Monday in the hopes residents would take them and that he would return the following day to remove what was left; however, he never returned, and the mattresses were left on the street.

“I want to thank Monroe County Solid Waste Management Director Cheryl Sullivan for her help in this case,” said Sheriff Rick Ramsay. “I believe better, cleaner, safer streets means better, cleaner, safer, neighborhoods, and arresting those who trash our neighborhoods is a top priority for me.”

He was booked into the Monroe County Jail and is currently held on no bond.

