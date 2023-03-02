Watch: Notre Dame coach's son pulls a Chris Webber

We’re sure that Detroit Pistons rookie Jade Ivey, the son of Notre Dame coach Niele Ivey, will have a fine NBA career. Like with any rookie, he’s bound to make mistakes as he gets a feel for the professional game. However, it’s unlikely anyone had him celebrating Chris Webber’s 50th birthday in fitting fashion on their bingo card.

In the closing seconds of a game against the Chicago Bulls, the Pistons had a chance to tie or maybe win after mounting a furious fourth-quarter rally. Ivey was charged with inbounding the ball out of the Pistons’ final timeout. He couldn’t find any open teammates, and in an effort to avoid a five-second violation, he did something that undoubtedly triggered PTSD for the many Michigan fans that had to have to be present at Little Caesars Arena:

It’s unfortunate that Webber had a Hall of Fame career and calling a timeout with none left in the national championship game remains his legacy. However, sports fans don’t forget mistakes in high-stakes situations, so here we are.

The good news for Ivey is this gaffe, which played a key role in the Pistons’ 117-115 loss, won’t be nearly as remembered. Plus, he has a brilliant basketball mind in his mother who should help them through this. He’ll be OK.

