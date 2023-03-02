Open in App
Coraopolis, PA
WBOY 12 News

Darknet fentanyl dealer maintained drop boxes in West Virginia, prosecutors say

By Alexandra Weaver,

6 days ago

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man who’s accused of running a counterfeit drug conspiracy that sold fentanyl and methamphetamine disguised as Oxycontin, Xanax and Adderall on the Darknet maintained United States Postal Service drop boxes in West Virginia for shipment throughout the country, prosecutors say.

Jacob Blair, 25, of Coraopolis, Pennsylvania, a suburb of Pittsburgh, was charged in the District of Columbia with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl, methamphetamine, and metonitazene—a synthetic opioid, as well as with money laundering.

According to a press release from the Department of Justice, he and his co-conspirators have been running a Darknet narcotics trafficking business since at least May 2022, selling counterfeit oxycodone, Adderall and Xanax that actually contained fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Granville Police asking for help identifying suspect

Law enforcement seized more than 10,000 suspected fentanyl pills, plastic tubs of raw powder, a pill press, and 11 firearms including an AK-47 and AR-15 from residences and a storage unit owned by Blair on Friday, Feb. 24 according to a press release. He was arrested the same day.

He was also charged with attempt to possess over 100 grams of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of a fentanyl analogue; possession with intent to distribute over 40 grams of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of fentanyl and 50 grams of a mixture and substance containing methamphetamine; and possession with intent to distribute over 400 grams of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of fentanyl in the Western District of Pennsylvania.

The case is being investigated by the Pittsburgh and Washington, D.C. offices of the FBI, the DEA, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, and Homeland Security Investigations.

