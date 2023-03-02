Singapore's Changi Airport is named among the world's best. See the 10 coolest things I found there.

Singapore's Changi Airport has long been rated one of the world's best — and its seven-story waterfall I saw during a recent visit was just one of the highlights. Taylor Rains/Insider

Singapore's Changi International Airport was named the world's best airport from 2013 to 2020.

While the airport lost its crown in 2021, it still houses plenty of activities to pass the time.

Here are the 10 coolest things I found on my recent trip that made me not want to leave.

Singapore's Changi International Airport is considered one of the best in the world.From 2013 to 2020, the airport won Skytrax's annual awards, though it lost the title to Doha's Hamad International Airport in 2021 and 2022.

Nevertheless, there is a lot to discover within the walls of Changi's transit area, which welcomed over 32 million people in 2022.

Source: The Straits Times

Singapore's Changi International Airport Terminal 1 Louis Vuitton store. Taylor Rains/Insider

Singapore's Changi Airport. Edgar Su/Reuters

Here are the 10 coolest things I found on my recent trip — and many of them are completely free or don't require a business-class ticket.1. Changi airport is basically a giant high-end mall.Of course, Changi is first and foremost an airport, but that doesn't mean people can't get their shopping done on a long layover. Travelers will find a plethora of luxury brands lining the long terminal corridors, like Louis Vuitton……Gucci……and Prada. Other designer stores like Swarovski, Tiffany & Co, and Dior can also be explored, and there are several of each within the three main terminals.According to Changi spokesperson Lay Ling Toh, the shops are duty-free. But the merchandise must be sold cheaper than, or the same price as, other comparable stores throughout Singapore.I managed to beat the temptation of a designer bag and opted for French Earl Grey tea at TWG Tea — a popular Singaporean tea shop — for $30.Toh told Insider that shopping at Changi is so popular that during the pandemic, the airport set up an experience for locals seeking the thrill of travel by allowing some to bring empty suitcases and shop in the transit area.Non-travelers can still use the iShopChangi app by adding merchandise to their cart and providing a Singaporean address. The items will be delivered within 2-4 work days, according to the airport.

Source: Changi Airport

2. Travelers don't have to clear security to enter the terminals.One of the most shocking differences I noticed during my time at Changi was that security took place at each individual gate — not after check-in.

There are soft sofas in Terminal 4 to snag a nap. Changi International Airport

Instead of a standard security queue with hundreds of travelers in snaking lines, passengers only needed to scan their passport and boarding pass to enter the transit area.From there, travelers can walk the concourse, eat the food, and enjoy the shops before their luggage and person are scanned at the gate. I liked this much better because security was limited to just the people on my flight.However, it is important to note that this doesn't mean anyone can enter the secured area. Signage indicated only those with the intent to travel can enter, likely to deter people from booking a cheap flight just to enjoy the airport.3. Finding a place to sleep during long layovers, delays, cancellations, or overnights is much easier at Changi than at most other airports.

Source: Changi Airport

The snooze lounge in Terminal 4 at Changi International Airport. Changi International Airport

Changi is all about a comfortable layover — regardless if it's two or 24 hours. So, the airport has made an effort to offer plenty of low- and high-budget sleep options — so travelers never have to leave the airport.

Source: Changi Airport

Changi Airport Group

On the cheapest end of the spectrum are the free "snooze lounges," which are scattered throughout the airport and have lie-flat loungers, armchairs, pod seating, and couches.

Source: Changi Airport

The nap suite inside the Ambassador Transit Lounge. Non-Priority Pass holders can pay a fee to enter the lounge, and then pay for the naproom on top of that. Harilela Hospitality

Meanwhile, Priority Pass cardholders can access the Ambassador Transit Lounges in terminals 2 and 3 for free, and then pay a fee to use the nap room, which starts at $90 for six hours.

Source: Harilela Hospitality

New York LaGuardia's new Terminal B does have some couches to lay out on, which is nice. Thomas Pallini/Insider

The Ambassador transit hotel at Changi's terminal 3. Taylor Rains/Insider

Granted, both the lounge rooms and sleep zones are first-come, first-served, so there is no guarantee any will be available. But I loved that there were these options when I'm used to bumming it on the cold floor in most US airports.Not all travelers are willing to fight for a bed just to save a few bucks, though, so Changi has transit hotels that do not require anyone to leave the secured area or clear customs. These include the Aerotel in terminal 1……and the Ambassador Transit Hotels in terminals 2 and 3. These rooms start at $160 for one person for six hours.

Source: Harilela Hospitality

The beds in the double room, which has an ensuite bathroom and a view of the ramp. Single rooms have a private bed but a shared bathroom, according to Aerotel's website. Taylor Rains/Insider

Meanwhile, a single room at Aerotel costs $115 in mid-April, while a double room costs $167. Both come with one free meal served in the on-site dining area.

Source: Aerotel

The free movie theater was showing Encanto during my visit. Taylor Rains/Insider

The habitat in the Changi airport butterfly garden with dozens of chrysalises. Taylor Rains/Insider

Taylor Rains/Insider

Taylor Rains/Insider

Taylor Rains/Insider

Taylor Rains/Insider

Taylor Rains/Insider

Taylor Rains/Insider

Taylor Rains/Insider

Taylor Rains/Insider

Taylor Rains/Insider

The Newton Food Centre in Singapore where the characters in Crazy Rich Asians ate at the beginning of the film. Peter Bischoff/Getty Images

Taylor Rains/Insider

Taylor Rains/Insider

All of the restaurants and their menus were loaded into the kiosk. Taylor Rains/Insider

My favorite dishes were the laksa (bottom left bowl) and the soup dumplings (middle bottom). Taylor Rains/Insider

The terminal 3 entrance to Changi's "underground carnival." You can also enter by following the signs from the airport check-in lobby. Taylor Rains/Insider

The playground with a slide at Changi's "underground carnival" at terminal 3. Taylor Rains/Insider

One of the restaurants in Changi's "underground carnival" in terminal 3. Taylor Rains/Insider

All types of different produce were available, and I saw a lot of people here doing their grocery shopping. Taylor Rains/Insider

There is food available in the lounges (pictured) for free if you're flying on Singapore Airlines and have a business or first class ticket, or status with the carrier. Taylor Rains/Insider

The sign pointing towards the staff canteen at Changi. Kieran Corcoran/Insider

Corcoran's meal was masala dosa with sides of okra and mixed-vegetable curry. He said the prices are already low for guests — but are even cheaper for employees. Kieran Corcoran/Insider

A view from the ground floor at Jewel with the rain vortex off. Taylor Rains/Insider

A restaurant inside Jewel at Changi airport. Taylor Rains/Insider

The walkway to Jewel from terminal 3. Taylor Rains/Insider

The airtrain that connects terminals 2 and 3 runs through Jewel with a great view of the rain vortex. Taylor Rains/Insider

The Mickey was a temporary display for Disney's 100th anniversary. Taylor Rains/Insider

View of the water when passing by Changi's Jewel on the airtrain between terminals 2 and 3. Taylor Rains/Insider

A view of the Jewel hedge maze from above. Taylor Rains/Insider

Greenery inside Jewel. Taylor Rains/Insider

Greeney next to Louis Vuitton at Changi's terminal 3. Taylor Rains/Insider

Greenery lining the walls in Changi's terminal 3 check-in lobby. Taylor Rains/Insider

A team of horticulturalists at Changi attend to the plants. Taylor Rains/Insider

Taylor Rains/Insider