Southampton, MA
WWLP

Cause of fire on Maple Street in Southampton determined

By Ashley Shook,

6 days ago

SOUTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A fire at a Southampton home Tuesday night was caused by a propane grill.

More than a dozen fire departments were called to a single-family home on 79 Maple Street at around 7 p.m. for a reported fire. When firefighters arrived, they could see flames in the rafters of the home. Southampton fire said it was challenging due to the difficult roadway, icy conditions, and lack of water.

Massive fire destroys Southampton home

Pelham Fire Department and Westover’s Fire Department assisted with their water tanker trucks. According to Westover Fire, one of their tankers shuttled 8,000 gallons of water due to the lack of fire hydrants in the rural area.

The Massachusetts Fire Marshal’s Office Spokesperson Jake Wark told 22News the fire was determined to be accidental and began with a propane grill on the rear deck of the home.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fen8m_0l5F6PyP00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IpZIv_0l5F6PyP00
    Pelham Tanker truck assisting Southampton fire. (Pelham Fire Department)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zk6tC_0l5F6PyP00
    Two tankers sent to assist Southampton fire. (Westover Air Reserve Base)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CSaSc_0l5F6PyP00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47u3gE_0l5F6PyP00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KpF4s_0l5F6PyP00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z3JPS_0l5F6PyP00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kfJj5_0l5F6PyP00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02EDWP_0l5F6PyP00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LCOIo_0l5F6PyP00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00yA6H_0l5F6PyP00

No injuries were reported. A father, his two children, and their dog made it out safely from the home, according to GoFundMe . A friend set up the fundraiser to help the family with essential items and more than $31,000 has been donated as of Thursday morning.

Help the York Family after devastating house fire

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is reminding residents of the following when using a propane grill:

  • Check that all connections are tight before turning on the gas.
  • You can check for leaks by dabbing the connections with a solution of soapy water and turning on the gas momentarily.
  • Propane that builds up inside can blow off the lid when it ignites, so open the lid when you light it.
  • Never leave a burning grill unattended.
  • When you’re done, turn off the burners, close the propane cylinder, and clean the grease trap.
  • Keep all propane outdoors and at least 10 feet away from doors, windows, and dryer vents, and at least 20 feet away from air intake vents and ignition sources.
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

