Fredericksburg, TX
See more from this location?
KXAN

PHOTOS: Severe weather hits Central Texas Thursday morning, evening

By Jaclyn Ramkissoon,

6 days ago

Top video: Hail in Lago Vista

FREDERICKSBURG, Texas (KXAN) — A round of strong to severe storms developed over Central Texas Thursday morning, dropping hail in parts of the Hill Country.

KXAN viewers in Fredericksburg and Blanco County went outside to capture the hail through photos and videos. Here’s a compilation.

LIVE BLOG: Severe thunderstorms hit Central Texas Thursday
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47Qcww_0l5F58GK00
    Hail in Fredericksburg, Texas on March 2, 2023 (KXAN Viewer Photo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sqbxc_0l5F58GK00
    Hail in Fredericksburg, Texas on March 2, 2023 (KXAN Viewer Photo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02DwlL_0l5F58GK00
    Hail in Fredericksburg, Texas on March 2, 2023 (KXAN Viewer Photo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fWl9t_0l5F58GK00
    Hail in Fredericksburg, Texas on March 2, 2023 (Courtesy: Chloe Wanek)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j5Qvy_0l5F58GK00
    Hail in San Marcos, Texas on March 2, 2023 (Courtesy: Gretchen McMahon)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vr2YZ_0l5F58GK00
    Hail pellets in Marble Falls 3/2/23 (Courtesy: Scott Sanders)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ui7Ic_0l5F58GK00
    Hail in Fredericksburg. 3/2/23 (Courtesy: Chloe Wanek)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LRBDj_0l5F58GK00
    Hail in Fredericksburg 3/2/23. (Courtesy: Heather Watson)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=019wM5_0l5F58GK00
    Hail in San Marcos 3/2/23. (Courtesy: Jessica Smith)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NXacB_0l5F58GK00
    Hail in San Marcos 3/2/23 (KXAN Viewer-submitted photo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BCOut_0l5F58GK00
    Hail measurements from North Blanco 3/2/23. (KXAN Viewer-submitted photo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18DcYs_0l5F58GK00
    Hail in Fredericksburg, Texas on March 2, 2023 (KXAN Viewer Photo)

Hail bouncing off a trampoline in Fredericksburg, Texas

Hail in Fredericksburg, Texas (Courtesy: Chris Barnett)

A second widespread round of storms hit Thursday afternoon and evening from about 3 to 10 p.m., according to the First Warning Weather team .

Viewers sent in photos of hail, wind, rain and lightning. See those photos below.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cP4kr_0l5F58GK00
    Lightning in Driftwood, Texas, 3/2/23. [Courtesy of Louie Chaump]
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ov1Xk_0l5F58GK00
    Hail in San Marcos, Texas, March 2, 2023. [Courtesy of Connie Gandrud]
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pWOL7_0l5F58GK00
    Hail in San Marcos, Texas, March 2, 2023. [Courtesy of Connie Gandrud]
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ob6Sp_0l5F58GK00
    Hail in San Marcos, Texas, March 2, 2023. [Courtesy of Connie Gandrud]
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WKZNd_0l5F58GK00
    Hail in San Marcos, Texas, March 2, 2023. [Courtesy of Connie Gandrud]
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kyr5n_0l5F58GK00
    Pea-sized hail in Johnson City, Texas, March 2, 2023. [Courtesy of Lynn Bridges]
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37e9pT_0l5F58GK00
    Pea-sized hail in Johnson City, Texas, March 2, 2023. [Courtesy of Lynn Bridges]

Severe storm conditions moved out of the Central Texas area around 9 p.m. Thursday.

