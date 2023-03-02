PHOTOS: Severe weather hits Central Texas Thursday morning, evening

Top video: Hail in Lago Vista
FREDERICKSBURG, Texas (KXAN) — A round of strong to severe storms developed over Central Texas Thursday morning, dropping hail in parts of the Hill Country.
KXAN viewers in Fredericksburg and Blanco County went outside to capture the hail through photos and videos. Here’s a compilation. LIVE BLOG: Severe thunderstorms hit Central Texas Thursday
Hail bouncing off a trampoline in Fredericksburg, Texas
Hail in Fredericksburg, Texas (Courtesy: Chris Barnett)
A second widespread round of storms hit Thursday afternoon and evening from about 3 to 10 p.m., according to the First Warning Weather team .
Viewers sent in photos of hail, wind, rain and lightning. See those photos below.
Severe storm conditions moved out of the Central Texas area around 9 p.m. Thursday. Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
