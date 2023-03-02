PHOTO GALLERY: Falcons edge Vikings to earn sectional bid

ELIZABETHTON — Tuesday’s Region 1-3A boys basketball semifinal between Volunteer and Tennessee High resembled a prize fight between two heavyweights trading their best shots for 40 minutes.

In the end, it was the Falcons still standing after Cason Christian delivered the knockout punch for a 59-58 double-overtime victory. The prizes: a spot in Thursday’s Region 1-3A championship game and a berth in the TSSAA state sectionals (frequently referred to as substate) for a second year in a row.

“We just went heart to heart on the battlefield. We just battled it out,” Christian said. “I left practice yesterday and was like, that might be my last practice. And today in the locker room, we were talking and saying, ‘It’s somebody’s last senior game today.’ We didn’t want it to be ours. You’ve just got to play your heart out — and that’s what we did.”

In a repeat of last week’s District 1-3A title game, Volunteer (23-10) will square off with Unicoi County (26-8) Thursday at 7 p.m. at Elizabethton’s Treadway Gymnasium for the regional championship and the coveted home sectional game that goes with it. Unicoi County knocked off defending state champion Greeneville 59-51 in Tuesday’s other regional semifinal to reach the title game.

Double OT drama

For fans of both teams, the last 20 seconds of the second overtime period felt like heart-stopping minutes on a roller coaster of emotions.

Tennessee High’s 6-6 senior Brandon Dufore put the Vikings up 58-57 when he stole the ball in the backcourt and laid it in with 18 seconds left on the clock. Tennessee High thought it was over. But Volunteer’s Andrew Knittel pushed the ball down the floor and found Christian under the basket, almost literally, where he scored the game-winner with around eight seconds to play.

“I felt like I’d been playing sloppy all night, but I knew I had to do something,” Christian said. “I didn’t know how much time we had left.”

The answer: not much. Yet, it seemed like an eternity.

The Vikings took a timeout with 6.7 seconds on the clock. Senior Creed Musick took the inbounds pass and drove the ball into the lane, where Volunteer senior Joltin Harrison drew a charge — Musick’s fifth foul — to put the ball back in the Falcons’ hands with 0.8 seconds remaining. Knowing they had to get the ball in to run out the clock, the Falcons took a timeout to talk about it before a breaking Knittel reeled in the long inbounds’ pass to seal the victory.

“We thought we had made the play at the end, then they go make one,” said Tennessee High coach Michael McMeans. “You get in double overtime like that, it’s just who’s going to make one more play than the other team. They made one more than we did.”

The loss ended the Vikings’ season at 27-7.

Trading punches

Throughout the game, the two Upper Lakes Conference foes traded their best shots: Harrison from 3-point range, Dufore with the putback. Minton penetrating the lane, Zander Phillips from the perimeter. Knittel on the drive, Musick with the jumper. And so on... for four quarters and two overtime periods.

The Falcons, powered by 10 first-quarter points from Harrison, led 12-11 at the first break. They were up by four with just over two minutes to play in the second quarter when the Vikings reeled off eight unanswered points to take a 24-20 lead into the locker room at halftime.

“The message doesn’t change. Keep our composure, play our game, push the ball, don’t force anything, trust each other, play hard, play smart and play together,” said Volunteer coach Zac Crawford.

The Vikings maintained a four-point lead at the end of three and led by as many as six early in the fourth. But the Falcons kept chipping away. Minton, Knittel and Christian scored on consecutive possessions to tie the game at 38 at the 5:18 mark. Harrison gave the Falcons their first lead of the second half at 46-45 with 1:30 to play in regulation.

Both teams had chances to win it down the stretch. Dufore hit 2 of 2 from the line to put the Vikings up 47-46. Knittel scored to make it 48-47 Falcons. Dufore then hit 1 of 2 from the line to tie it at 48-48 with 47.6 seconds to play. Knittel penetrated and drew the foul but missed the front end of the one-and-one before a last-ditch effort by the Vikings fell short to send it to overtime.

Crunch time

The first overtime period turned out to be a prelude for the main event. After Knittel hit a pair of free throws to put the Falcons up 50-48 with 2:35 to play, Colin Brown found an opening along the baseline to tie it up again. The Falcons were able to run more than a minute off the clock but missed the shot as time ran out.

Phillips opened the second OT period with a 3-pointer for the Vikings. A Harrison layup and two Blake Head free throws gave the Falcons a 54-53 lead with 1:56 on the clock.

After a timeout, Christian made the first of two big plays on the night: deflecting and stealing a Vikings’ inbounds pass along the sidelines. Instead of going in for a layup with open floor in front of him, the senior post found Knittel to give the Falcons another chance to melt away the clock.

“Just getting that steal and going down and passing it out and playing team ball was big. You can’t just go down and shoot, because you always take a chance of getting blocked and giving them the ball back. You have to play team ball until your moment pops up,” Christian said.

Little did Christian know at the time that his “moment” was less than a minute away.

“We’re at the point in the season where it’s win or go home. … We’ve prepared them for four years to be in this moment,” Crawford said.

Moving forward

“We knew we had to win this game if we wanted to repeat what we did last year and make it back to substate,” said Volunteer’s senior point guard Bradin Minton.

Volunteer had three players in double figures: Harrison with the double-double of 19 points and 11 rebounds, Knittel with 16 points, and Minton with 12. Christian finished with eight points and eight rebounds.

The outcome of Thursday’s regional championship game (unavailable at press time for the Weekend edition) will determine where the Falcons play in Monday’s substate round.

“I said it Day 1 that I would love nothing more than to host the substate game,” said Crawford. “I would love to have Clinton come to our place and play again. That was another great game.”

The Falcons, the Region 1-3A runners-up a year ago, lost on the road at Clinton 78-74 in last year’s sectional. The Region 1 champion hosts the Region 2 runner-up; the Region 1 runner-up travels to face the Region 2 champion.