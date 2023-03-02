Open in App
Elmira, NY
WETM 18 News

Best Pizza in Elmira according to reviews

By David Sorensen,

6 days ago

ELMIRA, N.Y. ( WETM ) – In preparation for Pi day coming up in a couple of weeks, we wanted to find out what places around the Twin Tiers have the best pi’s. And by pi we mean pizzas. We are going to conduct a survey from you our viewers of the best pizza in the Twin Tiers.

Two popular recommendation sites do not agree on the list of best pizzas in the area. So we will put out the two lists.

The following rankings are the top 10 places listed on Tripadvisor and Yelp. And we did eliminate the sponsored results from the listings. So below are the organic results.

The top pizza places in Elmira according to Tripadvisor:

  • Vincenzo’s Pizzeria
  • Paesano’s Pizza and Subs
  • Pudgie’s Pizza and Sub Shops
  • Original Italian Pizza
  • Papa John’s Pizza
  • Pietro & Son
  • Louies Hanover Square
  • Pizza Pick Up
  • Giuseppe’s Pizzeria & Restaurant
  • Rico’s Pizza New York Style

The top pizza places in Elmira according to Yelp:

  • Vincenzo’s Pizzeria
  • Pizza Hut
  • Giuseppe’s Pizzeria & Restaurant
  • Ill Eagle Taphouse
  • Paesano’s Pizza and Subs
  • Pietro & Son
  • Original Italian Pizza
  • Pudgies Pizza
  • Picnic Pizza
  • The Starlite Room

However, since the lists don’t match up and to make sure the list is accurate we will be taking submissions on our Facebook post for this story, of places that you think have the best pizza until Monday (3/6) morning at 8 am. Then we will build a poll from your submissions, have you vote for one week (until Monday, 3/13), and announce the results on the morning of Pi Day (3/14). Submissions will close at 8 am on March 6th and will be locked at that time.

You can click on the comment button in the post above to get directly to where you can submit your nomination.

