Sumter County, GA
WRBL News 3

TRAFFIC ALERT: State Route 49 in Sumter County experiencing lane closures

By Nicole Sanders,

6 days ago

SUMTER COUNTY, Ga. ( WRBL ) — A highway in Sumter County may be experiencing delays as multiple lanes are blocked, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT).

The Eastbound lanes of State Route 49 at Wanda Way are currently blocked.

There is no further information available at this time.

Stay with WRBL News 3 as we keep you updated on your local traffic conditions.

