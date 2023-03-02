Open in App
Sporting News

Tyler Bertuzzi trade details: Bruins add Red Wings winger as an insurance option at forward

By Bryan Murphy,

6 days ago

The Bruins added another piece ahead of Friday's NHL trade deadline, and this one gives the team insurance at left wing.

Boston acquired Detroit winger Tyler Bertuzzi on Thursday for draft picks. The 28-year-old is set to be an unrestricted free agent this summer.

In 29 games played this year, Bertuzzi has four goals and 10 assists. He's missed multiple games this year due to injuries to both hands.

NHL TRADE DEADLINE: Full list of completed deals | Latest rumors and reports

Bertuzzi joins a Bruins team that is first in the league by a wide margin and is threatening to beat the NHL record for wins and points in a season. He is the team's third addition at the deadline, as Boston previously traded for defenseman Dmitry Orlov and forward Garnet Hathaway from the Capitals.

Tyler Bertuzzi trade details

  • Bruins receive: F Tyler Bertuzzi
  • Red Wings receive: 2024 conditional 1st-round pick, 2025 2nd-round pick

Bertuzzi was traded to the Bruins for a 2024 conditional 1st-round pick and a 2025 2nd-rounder.

Bertuzzi should fit in nicely on the Bruins. He's an agitating, pass-first winger who has had plenty of run-ins with Boston in recent history. He's not great in his zone, but his playmaking is at an elite level.

His shooting percentage is at a career-low this year (6.5%), but there is a chance that number bounces up playing on one of the deepest offenses in the league. He scored 30 goals last year in 68 games played.

Boston already has their top-six finalized, but adding Bertuzzi gives them an insurance option. Both Nick Foligno and Taylor Hall recently suffered injuries during the Bruins' four-game road trip in the Pacific Northwest. Hall is getting a second opinion on his lower-body injury, according to TSN's Darren Dreger .

Tyler Bertuzzi contract details

Bertuzzi is in the final year of a two-year, $9.5 million contract he signed with Detroit in 2021. He carries a cap hit this season of $4.75 million.

Extension talks between the Red Wings and Bertuzzi reportedly fizzled out in December, opening the door for a trade.

He is set to be an unrestricted free agent this summer.

