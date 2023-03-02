Open in App
Audubon County, IA
Western Iowa Today

Audubon County Officials preparing to bond for Highway and Bridge Projects along with Emergency Communication Tower

By Bennett Blake,

6 days ago
(Audubon) The Audubon County Board of Supervisors met Wednesday with their bonding consultant. They are planning at least a $6 Million bond.

The bond is for highway and bridge projects, according to Supervisors Chairman Doug Sorensen. “This is bonding against the future revenues created by the wind turbines. At the suggestion of the Auditor, she asked us to look at tying in and refinancing the Motorola Radio Tower which we signed a contract on last December and that is right now 4.6%.”

They believe they can bond for perhaps as much as a point lower than that 4.6%. “Under the current conditions in the lending market we can actually bond for that and save the taxpayers about $30,000 per year in interest. So we decided to maybe just lump that on and bond for that as well.”

By combining the two, the bond would be over $9 Million, but Sorensen feels it will ultimately be a good thing for Audubon County taxpayers.

