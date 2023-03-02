Ms. Pennsylvania 2023 Is Creating Opportunities for Women

Dina Daubenberger Photo by Fox 29

Dina Daubenberger of Glen Mills is on a mission to help women become the best they can be, reports Mike Jerrick for Fox 29.

This lawyer, ballroom dancer, and 2023 Ms. Pennsylvania winner has created three businesses toward that goal.

In 2008, the custom design, resale business Ballroom Dress Rental allowed women to afford elegant gowns by renting them instead of spending thousands to own.

The ProMiss Dresses boutique began in 2017 to help outfit girls and women for school dances, a prom, or a wedding.

Advizher is a nonprofit that gives women interested in starting a business, education, funding and community support. Daubenberger started the nonprofit as part of her Ms. Pennsylvania pageant platform.

These days, clients can find it online through the ProMiss Dresses website.

ProMiss and Advizher work well together.

“When women walk through the door of ProMiss we’re looking to make them feel confident and beautiful in their own skin,” she said. “Advizher goes hand-in-hand with that because when you’re walking out of the door here with a beautiful dress and it makes you feel that way, Advizher is helping you to take what you truly want to do with your life and make it happen.”