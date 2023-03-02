Open in App
LIST: Free SXSW 2023 events

AUSTIN (KXAN) — March is packed with events and activities to keep you entertained on a budget.

Here’s a list of free or donation-based events coming up during South by Southwest, which lasts from March 10-19.

SXSW announces lineup for 2023 Community Concerts at Lady Bird Lake

Multiple Dates

Flatstock 84 – March 15-17 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. (Austin Convention Center, Exhibit Hall 5 (Poster art discussion)

March 10

GCI Health x Subvrsive Digital Innovation Mixer (Subvrsive, 440 E. Saint Elmo Rd. #Building C-2 Austin, TX 78745, 4-6 p.m.)

VetsinTech x Oracle NetSuite SXSW Kickoff Event – For Veterans (Oracle, 2300 Oracle Way Austin, TX 78741, 4:30-6:30 p.m.)

SMOKE N’ SMASH – Smash Bros. Ultimate Nintendo Switch Tournament (Austinite Cannabis Co., 2009 E. Cesar Chavez St. Austin, TX 78702, 7-10 p.m.)

Shabbat at SXSW – Everyone is welcome (Hilton Downtown Austin, 500 E. Fourth St., Austin, TX 78701, 7:30 p.m.-12:00 a.m.)

Xebec’s 2023 SXSW Kickoff Party & Garage Sale (Xebec Team Office, 500 San Marcos St. #Ste 101 Austin, TX 78702, 8-11 p.m.)

March 11

Neo-Wulin: The Era of Black Ark – International Premiere – 7-8 a.m. (XR Experience Special Events)

Chief Marketing People Party (Wax Myrtle’s, 506 San Jacinto Blvd. Austin, TX 78701, 9-11 a.m.)

The Non-Obvious 7-Minute Meetup | The SHORTEST SXSW 2023 EVENT! (Austin, Texas (Secret Location near the ACC) 500 E. Fourth St. Austin, TX 78701, 9:08-9:15 a.m.)

Unleash Your Inner Trailblazer with Unstoppable WoW3 @ SXSW (Capital Factory, 701 Brazos St. Austin, TX 78701 10 a.m.-1 p.m.)

GrasshoppHer Presents: International Women’s Day at SXSW (Cork & Screw, 2907 E. 12th St. Austin, TX 78702, 12-5 p.m.)

KMFA Unofficial SXSW Contemporary Classical Day Party (Draylen Mason Music Studio, 41 Navasota St., Austin, TX 78702, 12-6 p.m.)

Checkout The Channel Factory House (Channel Factory House at Lucille Patio Lounge, 1-6 p.m.)

#GALSNGEAR at The VORTEX – Panel and Happy Hour (2307 Manor Rd. #2135, Austin, TX 78722, 2 p.m.)

Minnesota Nice Meetup (Midwest House @ Half Step, 75 1/2 Rainey St., Austin, TX 78701, 3-5 p.m.)

Turnkey Labs Pickleball Social – (Bouldin Acres, 2027 S. Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX, 5-8 p.m.)

CTC Startup Showcase + Happy Hour (Yotta Energy, 2101 E. St. Elmo Rd., 78744, 5-8:30 p.m.)

Kick-off Evening Event: German Start-up Night (German Haus, Parkside 301 E. Sixth St., Austin, TX 78701, 8-11 p.m.)

Neo-Wulin: The Era of Black Ark – International Premiere; 9-10 p.m. (XR Experience Special Events)

March 12

All Things Food at SXSW 2023 (Official Event). Hosted by HT and Food Tank. (Huston-Tillotson University, 900 Chicon St., Austin, TX 78702, 9 a.m.-7:30 p.m.)

Brunch Faire Market – The HUE Marketplace (Cherrywood Coffeehouse, 1400 E. 38th 1/2 St., Austin, TX 78722, 10 a.m-2 p.m.)

A Brunch of Aussies (The Tipsy Alchemist, 70 Rainey St., Suite 200, Austin, TX 78701, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.)

Sunday SVC At SXSW (Stubbs BBQ, 801 Red River St., Austin, TX 78701, 11 a.m. & 6 p.m.)

KOOP & Jungle Records Unofficial SXSW Day Party (Jungle Records, 903 E. 14th St., 12-6 p.m.)

Vancouver Day at Canada House in Austin TX (Swan Dive, 615 Red River St., Austin, TX 78701, 12-6 p.m.)

Beers & Sliders with BEYOND Conference (Immersive Futures Lab 5th Floor, Fairmont Hotel Austin TX, 4-6 p.m.)

VRROOM Alpha Party at Online Screening: (XR Experience Special Events, 6-6:30 p.m.)

March 13

Neo-Wulin: The Era of Black Ark – International Premiere: (XR Experience Special Events, 7-8 a.m.)

Creative Catalyst, Networking and Pop-Up Showcase (Immersive Futures Lab 5th Floor, Fairmont Hotel Austin TX, 9-11 a.m.)

THE LIGHT HOUSE presented by The Tech We Want (The Belmont 305 W. Sixth St., Austin, TX 78701, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m.) Lights Out party at the same venue at 9 p.m.

RECHARGE with RE/MAX (eleMINT Skin Health & Wellness Studio, 1105 E. Sixth St., Austin, TX 78702, 11 a.m.-6:30 p.m.)

Momentum Lunch (621 Congress Ave., Suite 201, Austin, TX 78701, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.)

A Ridiculous Boat Party (Lone Star Riverboat, 208 Barton Springs Rd., Austin, TX 78704, 5:30-8 p.m.)

VRROOM Alpha Party at Online Screening: 6-6:30 p.m.

Neo-Wulin: The Era of Black Ark – International Premiere: (XR Experience Special Events, 9-10 p.m.)

March 14

Metaverse Music Concert: (XR Experience Special Events, 9-9:20 a.m.)

BIMA Breakfast at SXSW The Future of Digital: Unpicking the uncertainty (Austin The Courtyard, 208 W. Fourth St., Suite C, Austin, TX 78701, 9-11 a.m.)

SXSW Marketing Disrupters Talk (75 1/2 Rainey St., Austin, TX 78701, 11 a.m-1 p.m.)

RECHARGE with RE/MAX (eleMINT Skin Health & Wellness Studio, 1105 E. Sixth St., Austin, TX 78702, 11 a.m.-6:30 p.m.)

SoundSurf Activate! (Dub Academy, 906 E. Fifth St., #Ste 109 Austin, TX 78702, 12-4 p.m.)

SkyFi’s Space Happy Hour (Inn Cahoots, 1221 E. Sixth St., Austin, TX 78702, 2-6 p.m.)

TinySeed Happy Hour @ SXSW (WP Engine HQ, 504 Lavaca St., #1000, Austin, TX, 78701, 4 p.m.)

UK Immersive Takeover Party At SXSW (Cedar Street Courtyard, 208 W. Fourth St., #Suite C, Austin, TX 78701, 4:30- 6 p.m.)

Metaverse Music Concert: (XR Experience Special Events, 8:00-8:20 p.m.)

CP Loony at Stubb’s: 8-8:20 p.m.

The Tiarras at Stubb’s: 8:40-9:10 p.m.

Caramelo Haze at Stubb’s: 10:15-10:45 p.m.

Thao at Central Presbyterian Church: 11-11:50 p.m.

Urban Heat at Stubb’s: 11:05-11:45 p.m.

March 15

J Soulja at Stubb’s: 12-12:30 a.m.

Metaverse Music Concert: (XR Experience Special Events, 12-12:20 a.m.)

Metaverse Music Concert: (XR Experience Special Events, 9-9:20 a.m.)

Austin Industry Day at the Creative Industries Expo (March 15, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Austin Convention Center)

A Day in the Future of Fashion (Vuka, Bouldin Creek 411 W. Monroe St., Austin, TX 78704, 10:30 a.m.-10:30 p.m.)

Metaverse Music Concert: (XR Experience Special Events, 8-8:20 p.m.)

J Rich Tha Don at Sheraton BackYARD: 8:15-8:30 p.m.

Kina Love at Sheraton BackYARD: 8:35-8:50 p.m.

Skylar T at Sheraton BackYARD: 8:55-9:10 p.m.

Tribe Mafia at Sheraton BackYARD: 10:55-11:15 p.m.

El Combo Oscuro at Hotel Vegas Patio: 11-11:30 p.m.

The Zombies at Stubb’s: 11 p.m.-12:15 a.m.

We Don’t Ride Llamas at Latchkey: 11:15 p.m.-11:45 p.m.

Alesia Lani at Sheraton BackYARD: 11:30 p.m.-12 a.m.

March 16

Metaverse Music Concert: (XR Experience Special Events, 12-12:20 a.m.)

Metaverse Music Concert: (XR Experience Special Events, 9-9:20 a.m.)

Lucky Diaz at Community Concerts at Lady Bird Lake: 3-3:25 p.m.

Mega Ran at Community Concerts at Lady Bird Lake: 3:30-3:55 p.m.

Smith & Yarn at Community Concerts at Lady Bird Lake: 4-4:25 p.m.

SaulPaul at Community Concerts at Lady Bird Lake: 4:30-4:55 p.m.

Unleash your Composable Powers at SXSW with Aprimo, EPAM and Contentstack (Lamberts, 401 W. Second St., Austin, 5-8 p.m.)

Thao at Community Concerts at Lady Bird Lake: 6-6:50 p.m.

Lara Price at Sheraton BackYARD: 7-7:40 p.m.

Metaverse Music Concert: (XR Experience Special Events, 8-8:20 p.m.)

Daniel Fears at Sheraton BackYARD: (XR Experience Special Events, 8-8:40 p.m.)

Nemegata at Sheraton BackYARD: 9-9:40 p.m.

Grace Sorensen at Sheraton BackYARD: 10-10:40 p.m.

Urban Heat at Valhalla: 11-11:40 p.m.

We Don’t Ride Llamas at Sheraton BackYARD: 11-11:50 p.m.

March 17

Metaverse Music Concert: (XR Experience Special Events, 12-12:20 a.m.)

Scumbag Season Concert Series – ATX 2023 (Peckerheads 402 E. Sixth St., Austin, TX 78701, 12-8 p.m.)

Baba Kuboye at Community Concerts at Lady Bird Lake: 3-4:00 p.m.

AJ Smith at Community Concerts at Lady Bird Lake: 4:30-5:10 p.m.

Collision Course Concert Series – ATX 2023 (Peckerheads 402 E. Sixth St., Austin, TX 78701, 5-6 p.m.)

The Zombies at Community Concerts at Lady Bird Lake: 5:30-7 p.m.

Sami & The Engine at Sheraton BackYARD: 7-7:40 p.m.

Poet Hawkins at Sheraton BackYARD: 8-8:40 p.m.

The Dead Coats at Sheraton BackYARD: 9-9:40 p.m.

Jake Lloyd at Sheraton BackYARD: 10-10:40 p.m.

Urban Heat at The Creek and the Cave Backyard: 10-10:40 p.m.

The Tiarras at Cooper’s BBQ: 10:30-11:10 p.m.

El Combo Oscuro at Sheraton BackYARD: 11-11:50 p.m.

March 18

HONK!TX w/ Blowcomotion, Boss Street Brass Band, Dead Music Capital Band, Mazel Tov Kocktail Hour, Minor Mishap Marching Band, Moon Tower & Yes Ma’am Brass Band! (Community Concerts at Lady Bird Lake, 3-7 p.m.)

J Soulja at Revival Coffee: 7-7:10 p.m.

Michi Sanz at Sheraton BackYARD: 7-7:40 p.m.

Destiny Navaira at Sheraton BackYARD: 8-8:40 p.m.

Como Las Movies at Sheraton BackYARD: 9-9:40 p.m.

Shiela at Sheraton BackYARD: 10-10:40 p.m.

Shrt_Lyf at Sheraton BackYARD: 11-11:40 p.m.

