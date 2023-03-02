Sculptures Emerge From Chester’s Former Shipyard at Laran Bronze

An artist at work in the Laran Bronze Foundry in Chester Photo by DELCO Today

From an unassuming old brick building in Chester , a bronze empire has been forged.

The Laran Bronze Fine Art Foundry & Studio is run by a father and son who work with artists to create amazing bronze art that has found its way to the Brandywine River Museum , Longwood Gardens , and even Citizens Bank Park , writes Roger Morris for The Hunt magazine.

The foundry was once part of Chester’s shipbuilding industry.

These days, it’s turning out bronze statues of Harry Kalas, eagles for the World War II Memorial in Washington, D.C ., and a range of animals, historical figures, and prominent personas.

The sculpture is carved by regional sculptors and the finished works are cast from the Laran furnaces.

Lawrence “Larry” Welker III co-founded Laran Bronze with his son Larry in 1984.

They and their staff of nine turn out bronze art that ends up in public and private spaces worldwide.

“Right now, we have about 70 works in progress from about 15 to 20 different artists,” father Larry Welker said.

Modern technology like 3D scanners assists them in their work.

Besides sculptures, the father-son team also turns out jewelry and furniture.